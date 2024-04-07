‘Beautifully restored’ Mātaatua Marae reopens in Rotorua

Mātaatua ki Rotorua Marae has been “beautifully restored”, says Regional Development Minister Shane Jones. Photo / Shane Jones MP, Facebook

A “beautifully restored” marae in the heart of Rotorua has been officially reopened.

Mātaatua ki Rotorua Marae’s reopening on Saturday marked the end of renovations for the Ruatāhuna cluster.

It is one of 10 marae in the cluster associated with Ngāi Tūhoe, which received $4.9 million in grant funding from the provincial growth fund for renovations.

“Mātaatua ki Rotorua Marae has served as a vital gathering place for generations. Now, with a beautifully restored wharenui and essential upgrades, it will continue to nurture Tūhoe’s history and identity for future generations,” said Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, who attended the event.

Mātaatua Marae is situated on land gifted by Ngāti Whakaue during the early 1900s for Tūhoe descendants and holds immense cultural significance for Tūhoe.

In the 1950s, the marae became a central meeting point for members of Tūhoe and Ngāti Whare who moved from their homelands in Te Urewera to take up employment within the burgeoning forestry industry, whose local milling centre was in Rotorua.

In total, 349 marae across the country have been renovated through the $96.6m marae renovation programme under the provincial growth fund.

Jones said the initiative has been a “win-win” for all concerned.

Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones at Ruatāhuna marae. Photo / Shane Jones Facebook

“This investment has been a huge boost for marae and their communities. Many marae were desperately in need of repairs, and this funding has been a critical lifeline, he said.

“Not only are our marae being revitalised but the project has injected millions into regional economies through wages and spending on building materials and services, and created a total of 3556 jobs. It’s a win-win for preserving our cultural heritage and boosting regional economies.”



