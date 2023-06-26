Matariki star cluster. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown wants everyone in Tāmaki Makaurau to celebrate Matariki - and he’s making sure the council has invested enough putea (money) to make that happen.

Brown said despite the financial pressure on the council coffers, Matariki was an event that we must all celebrate.

“We are proud to partner with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to present Matariki Festival.

“This year, there are many free, whānau-friendly events where our communities can come together to reflect on and celebrate the Māori New Year, especially Umu Kohukohu Whetū which I will be attending.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei chairwoman Marama Royal says Matariki is an important time in the maramataka (Māori calendar) and after the success of last year’s first public holiday, she is looking forward to seeing Aucklanders honouring the kaupapa (purpose) once again.

Kite day at Bastion Point is on July 15.

“Matariki is a time of coming together. It is a time of reflection, honouring loved ones who have passed on and to prepare for the year ahead.

“As tangata whenua of central Auckland, it was exciting last year to see our city really embrace Matariki, like never before. It was incredible to see so many people come together on our whenua Takaparawhau for the resurgence of the ancient practice of umu kohukohu whetū. We are looking forward to hosting this kaupapa once again to ensure that Matariki across our city is grounded in tikanga Māori.

“Hikaia ngā ahi o Matariki.

“Hikaia ngā ahi o Te Kahu Tōpuni o Tuperiri.”

Royal encourages Aucklanders to explore different ways to participate in Matariki once again.

“There are many ways to pause and reflect with loved ones this Matariki season, including a pourewa / planting day at Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s whenua Takaparawhau on July 22 to give back to Papatūānuku, who sustains us throughout the year.”

Matariki Festival across Tāmaki Makaurau provides an opportunity for Aucklanders and visitors to learn more about the Māori tradition.

Auckland Harbour Bridge Vector Lights. Photo / NZME

Matariki Festival opens on July 11 with a special light and sound show with Vector Lights

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei tell their story of ahi kā in Tāmaki Makaurau that is grounded in tikanga and taonga tuku of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. The event begins at 5.30pm at Silo Park, with Vector Lights switching on at 6pm and a special performance from Majic Paora (Ngāti Whātua, Te Aupōuri, Ngā Puhi) with her Matariki waiata.

Umu Kohukohu Whetū (July 14)

This is a pre-dawn ceremony led by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei on Takaparawhau/Bastion Point.

Witness a Hau Tapu ceremony (sacred offering ceremony) – the offering of food and steam to the stars of Matariki from the umu or hāngī – and take part in the karakia that fill the morning skies as we come together to celebrate Matariki. The Umu Kohukohu Whetū will take place at Takaparawhau/Bastion Point from 5am-9am.

Matariki Festival Day (July 14)

Hosted by Auckland Live, this is set to take over the Auckland Town Hall.

Celebrate Matariki through pūrākau (stories) with the Sandman, kai (food) with Mamas Hāngī, kōrerorero (discussions) with panel interviews, toi Māori (art) with Tawhio and My Taiao, whare tapere (performance) from NZ Dance Company, kapa haka with Ngā Puna o Waiorea, and a soulful waiata session from Jordyn with a Why.

It will be a full afternoon of joy, remembrance and celebration from noon to 6pm in the Great Hall and Aotea Square in central Auckland.

Manu Aute Kite Day (July 15/16)

Manu aute and manu tukutuku (kites) were used by many iwi across Aotearoa to celebrate special occasions, send messages to the heavens and communicate between hapū. Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei honours these traditions with Manu Aute Kite Day, sending kites of all shapes and sizes to fill the skies above Tāmaki Makaurau. Join in Manu Aute Kite Day at Takaparawhau, Ōrākei at 10am on July 15 or at Puketāpapa/Mt Roskill at 11am on July 16.