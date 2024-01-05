Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole after almost nine years, North Korea has supplied Russia with missiles and El Nino is expected to lash NZ this summer.

By Michael Cugley of Whakaata Maori

Chocolatier Thomas Netana-Wright is looking to expand his horizons this year.

Netana-Wright (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Te Whakatōhea) set up his business Ao Cacao during the pandemic in 2021, with Spark as a partner, classes and custom-made chocolate for corporates, artisan expos and his online enterprise.

Now the Māori chocolatier is opening the Chocolate Room in Westgate, Auckland, to expand his success and staff.

Ao Cacao chocolatier Thomas Netana-Wright, at the Paris Salon du Chocolat. Photo / Thomas Netana-Wright

“I really want to take on two apprentices for the kitchen, people who want to be chocolatiers or chocolate makers, so it’s really a year of building,” Netana-Wright said.

He’s also offering people the chance to get a taste for chocolate with themed classes.

“I’m looking at creating what I call a date night experience for Valentine’s Day, so people can purchase a class experience with us, and come in and make chocolate, package up those chocolates, and gift it to their loved one,” he said.

It is a year of building for Ao Cacao. Photo / Whakaata Maori

He’ll also continue his goal of working with indigenous suppliers and producers as much as possible and showcasing Aotearoa-made chocolate. Last year, he was the only indigenous chocolatier at Salon du Chocolat, a prestigious exhibition for chocolate makers in France.

While his dream of starting off 2024 with a bang has instead been more “quiet and slow”, Netana-Wright is optimistic about the year ahead.

“For me life is a game of doubles ... this year I want to improve times-two. I think it will be challenging but I feel when you find the right people the right things come to fruition.”