“[Tauanu’u’s] got, obviously, history with the local board … he’s a very good community man, and so I’ll just be supporting him,” Filipaina said.
Māori and Pasifika representation
Since 2010, Filipaina has served as a regional councillor in Auckland. Before that, he was a Manukau councillor and served with the police for 38 years.
Filipaina said he is aware of the consistently low voter turnout in Ōtara-Papatoetoe, which has recorded the lowest participation rate in Auckland over the past three local elections – 27.3% in 2016, 22.7% in 2019, and 22% in 2022.
Filipaina also highlighted the lack of Māori and Pasifika representation in the governing body.
“If you have a look at the demographics around that table, representing, I won’t be there as one of the Māori councillors, nor will Kerrin [Leoni].”
He notes the presence of Richard Hills, who has Māori heritage, and Pacific councillors Josephine Bartley, Fuli, and hopeful candidate Bakulich.
Despite their strong commitment to serving the community, Māori and Pasifika remain a minority in the governing body where key decisions are made – a gap that still needs to be addressed, Filipaina said.
“I grew up in Māngere East since 1960 – we moved from up north.
“So that’s the secret – always be honest. And when people ask for help, don’t just pass them on to someone else. Do as much as you can, then give them options.”
As his tenure as a councillor comes to an end, Filipaina said what he would miss the most are the staff who keep Auckland Council functioning.
“A lot of the liaising, communication, and work I was doing involved talking to local board staff in Ōtara-Papatoetoe and Māngere-Ōtāhuhu, as well as working with our directors and the CEO. So I’m going to miss working with the staff who handle the regional stuff.”
Filipaina’s vision for the future of local government
Asked if Auckland would ever see a Pacific Mayor, Filipaina said there is a succession plan and he is optimistic.