Te reo is plain sailing for Mahunga Maru of Air Ruatoria. Photo / Supplied

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Pilot Mahanga Maru, who hails from Te Aitanga-ā-mate and Ngāti Uepohatu, aims to enhance Māori pronunciation of place names by other pilots and air traffic controllers.

"Haere mai ki runga i tā mātou waka, ki te awhi, ki te tautoko, ki te whakakaha i tō tātou reo - Jump on board my plane, to help, to develop and enhance our language."

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the presentation of the Māori Language Petition, Te Petihana Reo Māori, to Parliament, when Māori language champions called for te reo to be taught in schools and presented signatures from more than 30,000 New Zealanders.

Maru says Air New Zealand represents Aotearoa as a country and it would be a fantastic opportunity for it to add more words and increase the fluency of Māori place names to recognise the significance of Te Petihana and te reo Māori.

He says although Air New Zealand aircraft tails bear a Mangōpare, a Māori symbol of a hammerhead shark or a koru, there are missed opportunities when it comes to representing te reo.

"It is about time we join forces and move forward with our reo, starting with a few more kupu, pronouncing words correctly and incorporating it in everyday activities."

Growing up in Ruatoria, Maru says he fell in love with planes from a young age and received the best education being at home with his whānau.

His love for his homeland and culture inspired him to create his own airline, a small operation running scenic flights and chartered trips called Air Ruatoria, and also use it to help spread te reo Māori.

He earned his pilot's licence and a job at Air Gisborne instructing students, fish spotting and carting the odd relation to Hamilton on air ambulance flights.

Maru says he wanted to work in the airline industry and hoped to join the national airline but the recession hit and the airline stopped hiring.

Despite the difficulties, he says he kept dreaming of flying and showcasing the beauty of his home.

"Waiapu kōkā huhua - My goal to enhance our reo and emphasise the beauty of our rohe is made possible by the strength of my love for planes and my home.

"It is time for all airlines to join forces and let our language flow."