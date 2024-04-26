Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced a surprise reshuffle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Editorial

There had been question marks revolving around Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s style of leadership.

Would he be like the CEO - which he was - answerable to a board and shareholders or would he adopt a similar stance of former political leaders, who tended to shy away from making tough calls until they were backed into corners?

His demotion of two poor performers, National MPs Melissa Lee and Penny Simmonds, was quick and decisive and almost out of the blue.

Melissa Lee remains a minister but loses her seat at the Cabinet table.

The hastily called press conference on Wednesday shows two things - Luxon has a tight inner circle who can keep their lips sealed and he’s not afraid to make tough calls and front up to them.

Not many saw the demotions coming - least of all Lee and Simmonds - just five months in to this coalition government’s reign. Luxon said he notified both of his MPs the morning of his press conference, along with Act Leader David Seymour and NZ First’s Winston Peters as a matter of coalition courtesy.

That’s clever management to limit the oncoming fall out and get ahead of the game.

Lee’s loss of her Media and Communications portfolio - dropping her out of Cabinet - was pretty much self-inflicted.

As the Newshub job losses and TVNZ cuts were unfolding, Lee was seemingly MIA. The country, and media wanted a minister who was not only compassionate to the job losses - Lee is a former journalist - but also had a vision for the future of the industry. It was not all about bailouts.

Penny Simmonds.

Lee has been in parliament for 16 years - six as National’s media and communications spokesperson - and should have known the portfolio inside out. But it appeared she was not adequately briefed. In opposition, Lee was instrumental in getting rid of Labour’s Claire Curran in 2018 from the very job she has now also been dumped from. Lee remains Minister of Economic Development and Ethnic Affairs.

The Media and Communications portfolio now sits with one of Luxon’s tight crew, Paul Goldsmith, who adds the portfolio to his Arts, Culture and Heritage, Justice, State Owned Enterprises and Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations jobs. Goldsmith is one of Luxon’s safe pairs of hands.

As for Simmonds, her handling of the changes to Government disability funding policies can be linked directly to her portfolio loss. She has been replaced as Disability Issues Minister by Louise Upston, whose Ministry has oversight over the Ministry for Disabled People. Simmonds remains Minister for the Environment, Minister for Tertiary Education and Skills, and Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

The two demotions shows Luxon has an almost ruthless side and is not afraid to wave the big stick when warranted.

There’s nothing wrong with being a ruthless leader, as long as you are fair and reasonable in decisions and also consistent.

Luxon said he is also not afraid to reshuffle his ministers if and when he sees the need.

While that has put his National MPs on notice, how will Luxon approach similar poor performers from ministers from his coalition partners?

