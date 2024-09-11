A ground-breaking research project led by Professor Melinda Webber and Dr Maia Hetaraka of the Faculty of Education and Social Work at Auckland University has been awarded the Rangahau Hauora Māori project grant of $1.2 million.
The project called Te unaunahi i whakapiripiri ki te ika nui a Maui, will explore the transformative power of community-led hauora wānanga.
Using Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) knowledge and frames of reference, this will include concepts like hohou te rongo (restoration), te unaunahi (whakairo pattern), te pou eke (a transformational shift in learning), te kauae runga (higher spiritual realm) and te kauae raro (physical realm).
Based at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangārei Te Rerenga Paraoa, the grant will also assist in understanding how the connection between te kauae runga and te kauae raro benefits a person’s mental wellbeing and enhance a person’s sense of identity.
The substantial grant is a rare achievement for a non-STEM faculty, but it recognises the significance of enhancing and normalising mātauranga Māori within education and health.