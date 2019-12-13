It has the highest number of sunshine hours in New Zealand - and you can host an all-day party without shopping outside the region.

Your coffee fix is covered by Sublime with breakfast taken care of with Pic's Peanut Butter, Boysenberry Jelly and a bowl of Yum Granola.

There's Chia Sister's smoothies and juices for lunch, dinner of NZ King Salmon and dessert topped with freeze-dried fruit from Little Beauties.

With party snacks from Proper Crisps and Penati crackers, Nelson Tasman has hungry Kiwis covered.

Advertisement

For job seekers, the area has a lot to offer with a new study revealing a staggering 6-10 hours saved in commuting each week - compared to big city traffic.

Nelson Regional Development Agency chief executive Mark Rawson said the hours saved added up to a whole day to spend with family.

"That is a lot of time, more than a day's work for some people and that's the time people can spend doing whatever they want," he said.

"Within 10 minutes, you can leave work and be mountain biking in the hills which surround the city or walking along Tahunanui Beach."

Rawson said the region was small but there was no "sleepy" vibe.

"The whole region is buzzing with opportunities and possibilities," he said.

"It's home to talented makers, movers, and shakers and start-up businesses that now thrive on the world stage."

He said region at the top of the South Island was big enough to have critical mass but small enough for growth and success.

Advertisement

Some of New Zealand's favourites are from Nelson Tasman. Photo / Chia Sisters

Value had been added to the traditional fishing, forestry and horticulture industries with science, research, and technology.

And the professional, scientific and technical services industry had created the newest jobs in the region over the past 10 years.

Food and beverage companies such as Pic's Peanut Butter, Chia Sisters, NZ King Salmon, and Proper Crisps had seen huge success in New Zealand and overseas.

Florence Van Dyke from Chia Sisters said the region was bustling with innovative businesses.

The company had just created a new role to cope with growth and had more than 100 applications.

"There are a number of businesses here making their mark on the national and world stage," she said.

"Particularly in the food and beverage sector."

The region was a centre for the ocean economy and aquaculture industries, with the largest fishing port in Australasia.

It was also home to New Zealand's largest independent science organisation, the Cawthron Institute, and many cutting edge companies adding value through the use of technology such as SnapIT, Zebra Tech and SeaDragon.

But it is not all about work in the region.

More sunshine hours than anywhere in New Zealand and plenty of things to do with them. Photo / Supplied

Nelson Tasman has the highest number of sunshine hours in New Zealand with stunning landscapes, easy access to national parks, and plenty of walking and cycle trails.

Rawson said there was a lively cultural scene, with markets, restaurants serving local artisan food and drink, theatres and boutique shopping.

Eight iwi called Te Tauihu home and had one of the largest family-owned Māori food and beverage companies in New Zealand owned by Wakatū Incorporation.

The region has plenty to do outdoors with the 6-10 hours you will save not commuting. Photo / Supplied

Re-elected Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese had just been awarded a global leadership fellowship, one of only 25 women politicians around the world to receive it.

"To top it off when you fly in over Tasman Bay all you can see if lush native forests, rugged mountain tops, picturesque plains and sparkling golden beaches," Rawson said.

There are more than 400 flights in and out per week making it 85 minutes trip from Auckland.

To find out more visit nelsontasman.nz/live-work-play