Strong wind has felled trees across at Levin, like this one at Jubilee Park.

Horowhenua District Council's Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) team is on standby as wild weather is again causing disruption in the district, with minor property damage, trees down and flooding in areas.

HDC's Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is not currently activated, but the CDEM team is monitoring the situation and are prepared to scale up their response if required.

Council contractors and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) are responding to public incident reports.

Teams have been busy clearing trees and debris blocking roads since the wild weather hit in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The strong winds have blown down private fences, and council has received 11 reports of fallen trees.

FENZ has also responded to 16 non-urgent requests regarding surface flooding in Levin and Waitārere Beach, caused by the weather.

A commercial building with a red placard following the May 20 tornado has loose roofing iron and a team is on-site.

Chief executive Monique Davidson said with a number of watches and warnings in place for the district it was important loose objects such as outdoor furniture and trampolines were tied down.

Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson.

Davidson said people should also be cautious when driving and wary of debris or falling trees.

"Our teams and contractors are on standby should the weather worsen. Please do not hesitate to call if you need assistance due to weather-related issues and be sure to check on loved ones," she said.

Horowhenua Emergency Management personnel are in regular contact with Horizons Regional Council and the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) group.

It is likely the Moutoa floodgates will be opened around midnight tonight. Horizons had contacted farmers who lease the Moutoa spillway and gate crews are on standby.

A watching brief is in place for the Manawatū River, as the high winds, heavy sea swells, building tides and flood waters may mean the flood barrier on Hartley Street, Foxton Beach is required, although unlikely at this stage.

Electra has reported that it is able to manage the situation and requests for service at this stage.