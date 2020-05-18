Children take to the water at Waitarere Beach during what has been a warm and settled Horowhenua autumn.

It's great of you're into sunset walks at the beach, but not so good if you're trying to grow grass.

The Covid-19 lockdown has coincided with one of the warmest, calmest and driest autumns on record for Horowhenua, and the settled weather pattern could continue into early winter.

Meteorologist Ben Noll, for the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), said data showed that Horowhenua had half the amount of normal rainfall last month. Just 37mm of rain fell when the average expected amount was 80mm. May was following suit, recording just 60 per cent of the average monthly rainfall, and temperatures 2.2C above average.

Apart from a night-time sprinkle of snow on the Tararua Ranges a few weeks ago, long-time residents were noticing a warmer-than-usual autumn.

A thick dollop of snow on the Tararua Ranges greated the Horowhenua yesterday morning.

Early winter was expected to follow suit, too. After a spell of rain later this month, Noll said it would be no surprise to see the settled weather return in early June.

Noll said it was nice for people who liked to get outside, but lack of rain could have significant effects on farmers and vegetable growers.

The recent weather in Horowhenua had also featured little wind. Niwa data backed up anecdotes from locals that couldn't recall such a breathless autumn.

There were just two days during the Covid-19 lockdown period beginning early April where wind gusts could be classed as gale by exceeding 51km/h.

MetService communications meteorologist Lewis Ferris said persistent high pressure systems over the North Island have prevented southerly fronts from bringing much rain further north than Buller.

May has brought only 48.2mm of rain in Levin - the average is 92mm - and all of that fell over three days at the beginning of the month.

"It's no surprise people are recalling a settled autumn after two weeks of relatively settled weather," he said.

Sunshine hours this autumn has already exceeded the past three autumns and records showed average of 11 per cent less wind.

Less cloud cover had resulted in higher than average maximum temperatures and lower than average minimum temperatures - warmer days and cooler nights, he said.

Federated Farmers Geoff Kane said although farmers locally wanted rain to encourage autumn growth, they were faring far better than farmers in Hawke's Bay battling drought.

Kane said anyone locally, especially lifestyle block owners, who had spare feed to donate to the Hawke's Bay relief, they could contact him on 027 445 1251 and cartage would be arranged.

But it was difficult to ask local farmers to donate feed to the Hawke's Bay relief as they could be starting to run short themselves, he said.