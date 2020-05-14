The free phone service is an easier way for older people and their friends and family to get in touch with Age Concern.

Age Concern New Zealand has a new freephone number that anyone can call for advice and support.

Stephanie Clare, Age Concern New Zealand chief executive, says, "As we move to level 2 we want everyone to be able to get the best information.

"Many older people have spoken to me about their need to reconnect with friends and family and we are happy that this re-socialisation can now start to happen.

"Older people are as able as anyone to make decisions about their own safety and we are here to help provide information and support so they can do just that," she says.

'We know not everyone has a device or access to the internet in their homes so this is one way we can make it easier for older people and their friends and family to get in touch with us and connect to our services, become a volunteer or just for a chat.

The new freephone line is the easiest way to connect to your nearest Age Concern branch. They are here to help or put you in touch with people who can, depending on what you need.

If you have questions, concerns, or want to help out at your local Age Concern, please freephone 0800 65 2 105.