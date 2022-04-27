Horowhenua Chronicle frontpage: success for the Build Our Road Campaign two years ago.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is organising meetings to allow the public to learn more about recent work on the four-lane Ōtaki to north of Levin highway and walking and cycling path.

The new highway and shared path will make travel between Ōtaki and Levin safer and more reliable, increase transport choices and support economic growth in the region.

Director of regional relationships Linda Stewart said the meetings are about sharing the progress made since previous discussions with the community and the next steps.

Build Our Road logo in support of the campaign for Ō2NL

"We've had technical specialists conduct investigations into areas such as ecology, heritage, social impacts, noise, and engineering, and look forward to sharing the insights they are bringing to the project with the community.

"The result of this comprehensive work reflects what the community has identified as important to them: the impact of a new highway and how its development can enhance the community. This work has the potential to be an enduring legacy for the communities along the corridor," Stewart said.

A series of drop-in sessions will be held throughout May to share more information on the new highway and provide the community with the opportunity to provide further feedback ahead of Resource Management Act applications for consents later this year.

Public feedback and local knowledge are important to ensure the new highway serves the community the best way possible, and that Waka Kotahi is appropriately managing any impacts.

Dates and locations of drop-in sessions, and information on other ways to catch up with the latest news is available on the Waka Kotahi website: www.nzta.govt.nz/O2NL-new-highway.

The community is invited to attend any of the below drop-in sessions to find out more about the new highway, talk with the project team, and provide feedback:

Thursday, May 5: 2pm-6pm at Ō2NL Levin project office, 171 Oxford St, Levin

Saturday, May 7: 9.30am-11.30am at Poroutawhao Hall, 790 State Highway 1, Levin

Saturday, May 7: 1pm-3.30pm at Ō2NL Levin project office, 171 Oxford St, Levin

Saturday, May 14: 9am-11.30am at Ōhau Hall, 14 Muhunoa West Rd, Ōhau

Saturday, May 14: 1pm-4pm at Manakau School, 9 Mokena Kohere St, Manakau

Thursday, May 19: 8am-10am at Masonic Village Café, 685 Queen St, Levin

Thursday, May 19: Noon-3.30pm at Ō2NL Levin project office, 171 Oxford St, Levin

Thursday, May 19: 5pm-7.30pm at Ōtaki Memorial Hall, next to the Otaki Library, Main St, Ōtaki

Saturday, May 21: 9.30am-noon Ō2NL Levin project office, 171 Oxford St, Levin