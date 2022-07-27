Victoria Kaye-Simmons. Photo/ GET CONTENT

Victoria Kaye-Simmons has launched another campaign to become mayor of Horowhenua.

The 50-year-old's nomination form for the mayoralty was formerly handed in last week, and a Real, Honest, Local campaign launch has been organised at Levin RSA next weekend for invited guests.

Kaye-Simmons had served as a councillor for the past 12 years and was deliberately not standing for a seat as councillor this time around - it was the mayoralty or nothing.

It would be the first time a woman had been elected as mayor should she be successful.

Kaye-Simmons stood for mayor at the last election in 2019 where she got 3737 votes, less than current Mayor Bernie Wanden with 5792, but more than the mayor at the time, Michael Feyen, who received 3541 votes.

Voter turnout in 2019 was 54.55 per cent of eligible voters.

"Horowhenua is growing, the world looks far different than it did last election. It's time to focus on our people and make our district one that puts the community at the centre of decision-making," she said.

"I'm standing for mayor to work for our people from all walks of life. I'm an independent candidate, my priority is people - not politics."

Kaye-Simmons was chairwoman of the Keep New Zealand Beautiful national board and also chairwoman of HDC's Community and Wellbeing Committee.

"During the last 12 years serving our community as a district councillor and 27 running my local business, it has always been the people that keep me energised and committed to working for impactful change in the community," she said.

Kaye-Simmons said her family had lived in the area for four generations. For the last 28 years she had owned and operated her own hairdressing salon, employing up to six people at one time.

"Now, as the district grows and changes I'm ready with the experience and the attitude to hear from our diverse community and deliver what we need to thrive and grow together," she said.

Nominations close on August 12, with the names of all candidates made public on August 17. Polling day is October 8.