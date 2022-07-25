The champion Foxton and Foxton Beach triples team Doug Pitcher, Rohan Teaz and Ross Ellery.

Out of the ashes of a fire that destroyed the Foxton and Beach Bowling Club building and artificial green has risen a New Zealand title-winning triples team.

The feat of Ross Ellery, Rohan Teaz and Doug Pitcher to win the National Champion of Champion Triples title last week represents the best-ever result for the Foxton Beach Bowling Club in its 62-year history.

It comes just months after the lowest point in the club's history - a fire that destroyed its clubrooms, kitchen, playing green and all its records and memorabilia.

The result was a huge upset. The Foxton and Beach team looked like they were going home early, trailing 17-0 in their very first match at the Naenae event, eventually losing that match 18-11.

Ellery, who skipped the team with Pitcher as the lead, said they might have been thrown off their stride initially by the television cameras.

"It was a bit embarrassing. I thought we might be dropping our trousers," he said.

Ross Ellery.

"After that, we said to ourselves, let's just forget about the cameras."

What followed was a massive turn-around in fortune with a string of outstanding results in an unbeaten run all the way to the final.

"We just said to ourselves, we're not here to just qualify. We're here to win," he said.

"I couldn't be more pleased for the guys. We had a little bit of luck here and there along the way, but you make your own luck.

"Every dog has his day and it was our day. No one really gave us a chance and I think if you had put $100 on you would have made a fortune."

There were 22 men's teams and 20 women's teams from around NZ entered. After two days of qualifying rounds, Foxton were one of six qualifiers left in the men's division with a tough post-section draw to overcome.

That included knocking out of the tournament the star-studded Christchurch team Elmwood Park of Nathan Glasson, Kelvin Scott and Ricky Cook 14-13 in a last-end semifinal thriller.

Ellery's men had needed three on the final end to force an extra end.

"They're a pretty hot team. We just said be cool ... be calm ... play every end and stay in the fight. It was a tough battle, but we were always in the fight," he said.

The Foxton trio again played superb bowls to beat the Hastings team of Dean Drummond, Patrick Golder and Neil Barron in the final by 16-7.

"It's huge for the club. Thanks to everyone that supported us and those behind the scenes," he said

Foxton and Beach Bowling Club triples skip Ross Ellery.

The Foxton and Beach team had to win their club tournament, then the Manawatū centre final against Himitangi Beach at the Takaro Bowling Club in May, just to qualify.

The win was Ellery's fifth national pathway title, earning him his first Silver Star which was presented to him after the match. He had previous wins in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2015 when playing out of Palmerston North.

He first started playing indoor bowls as a teenager in Bulls with his grandfather, then at the invitation of a mate had a go at lawn bowls. The rest is history.

Ellery, who also represented Manawatū in the Champion of Champions singles tournament at Hasting recently, only joined the Foxton and Beach Bowling Club four years ago after moving to Foxton Beach.

Its first-ever national title was a huge morale boost for the popular seaside club. In March this year fire completely destroyed its clubrooms and wrecked its $300,000 artificial playing green.

Foxton and Beach Bowling Club president Alan Shannon.

"With a burnt-down clubrooms this means a hell of a lot to the club," president Alan Shannon said, proud of the efforts of Teaz, 61, Pitcher, 67, and Ellery, 57.