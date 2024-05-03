The Mountain Safety Council wants all outdoor enthusiasts to share their experiences, insights and opinions on a range of topics. Photo / Mountain Safety Council

The NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) is calling on outdoor enthusiasts to join its new Adventure Voice outdoor research community and help shape the future of outdoor safety.

Launched in March, Adventure Voice will help MSC’s ongoing efforts to enhance outdoor safety by gaining insights from the thousands of Kiwis who love to play in the great outdoors. It is free to join and members have the chance to win exclusive prizes.

“We’re looking for people from all walks of life, across all types of land-based outdoor recreational activities, to give us honest answers about what they do when heading off on adventures, big or small,” MSC chief executive Mike Daisley said.

“Whether you like short walks, hearty tramps, scaling mountains or riding down them, sliding on snow, scaling crags, or the thrill of a hunt, your voice matters.”

All experience levels and abilities are welcome to sign up to Adventure Voice. Once registered, members will be invited to take part in regular, short online surveys, sharing their experiences, insights and opinions on a range of outdoor topics.

In return, they will receive updates on findings and go in a draw to win one of three $100 Prezzy Cards every month, as well as spot prizes when they complete surveys.

“Adventure Voice is incredibly exciting because it will allow us to learn more about the everyday people across Aotearoa who make up our outdoor community,” Daisley said.

“With so many fantastic outdoor recreational opportunities in Horowhenua, we’d love locals to sign up to help us understand how they experience the outdoors in their region.”

Established by the MSC and managed by Rangahau Aotearoa Research New Zealand, Adventure Voice builds on existing and ongoing MSC research and insights.

“We aim to provide resources that genuinely help New Zealanders heading outdoors to have a positive, safe experience. To do our job well, we need to understand where the need is,” Daisley said.

“Part of that is understanding how people are preparing for their adventures. The information we get from Adventure Voice will feed into that process.

“By joining the Adventure Voice community, they will help everyone exploring New Zealand’s great outdoors to make it home safe.”

What’s in it for you? As a member of Adventure Voice, you’ll be part of a community passionate about outdoor adventures. This gives you the unique opportunity to:

Have your say on a range of outdoor topics.

Contribute to data and insights about Aotearoa’s outdoor recreation community.

Receive exclusive community updates on MSC’s research and insights.

Go in the draw to win one of three $100 Prezzy Cards every month.

Win additional spot prizes when you complete short online surveys.

To join Adventure Voice, complete the online form on the MSC website: www.adventurevoice.nz.