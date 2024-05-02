Flexible wire safety barriers are coming to SH1 between Levin and Foxton. Photo / File

Flexible wire safety barriers are coming to SH1 between Levin and Foxton. Photo / File

Contractors will be on site at State Highway 1 between Levin and Foxton overnight from next week preparing for the installation of flexible median barrier.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising road users to be aware of a temporary shift in the lanes between the Manawatū River Bridge and Oturoa Rd and to adhere to temporary speed restrictions.

Crews will be onsite from this Sunday (May 5), working overnight to get the road ready for the new safety barrier installation.

These works will be completed at night between 7pm and 7am, Sunday to Thursday, to minimise disruptions to traffic.

Both lanes will remain open, but both directions will be shifted closer to the centre line and a lower speed limit will be in place.

NZTA expects the changes will add fewer than five minutes’ delay to travel times.

It asks drivers to adhere to the temporary speed limits to keep all road users and contractors safe.

There will continue to be right in/right out access to all accessways until the turnaround facility at Oturoa Rd is operational. Construction of the turnaround facility is expected to be in operation within the next few weeks but could be delayed by weather and ground conditions.

The facility is designed to provide a safe place for road users to turn once the flexible median barrier has been installed in the area.

After the turnaround is operational, contractors will install the posts and wire rope for the median barrier. A further update will be provided before this work happens.

In the event of bad weather, the works will happen on the next fine evening.

The safety improvements project involves a new roundabout at the intersection of SH1 and Waitārere Beach Rd, stretches of painted wide centreline, roadside and median barrier and new turnaround facilities.

Construction of these SH1 improvements is being completed in stages. Construction of all the improvements is due to be completed by mid-2027.