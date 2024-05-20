Sela Tosi (centre) will share the role of Deloris Wilson for the musical production Sister Act, now on show at Horowhenua College.

Whoopi who? Sister what?

Nobody in the 38-strong cast involved in the musical production Sister Act at Horowhenua College had heard of Whoopi Goldberg or seen the movie — one of the most financially successful comedies of the 1990s that spawned a sequel and the musical adaptation.

It did come as a surprise to producer Sam Wehipeihana and others working behind the scenes that none of the students knew who Goldberg was.

But then, on reflection, it has been more than 30 years since the movie first screened.

“We were really shocked by that. Lot’s of them had no clue,” she said.

“But they certainly know now.”

Sister Act is a 1992 film starring famous US comedian Goldberg as lounge singer Deloris Wilson, who is forced to join a convent after being placed in a witness protection programme.

Whoopi Goldberg in the film Sister Act 2.

The stage musical of the same name premiered in 2006.

As a full-version musical, Sister Act was one of the most ambitious productions the school had attempted in decades and featured a live band, Wehipeihana said.

“We picked it because of what we saw was their strengths. It’s fun, funny and involves a lot of people,” she said.

Because 25 nuns were involved, they called on help from both Levin Little Theatre and Levin Performing Arts Society for all the habits they had. Both organisations were supportive and provided other gear such as lighting boards.

A cast began rehearsing in January and though it was hard to lock down full rehearsals with work, sport, church, school and home commitments, Wehipeihana was confident they were ready for opening night.

“Of course. We’ve had a final dress rehearsal and we have a really amazing cast who support each other and are there for each other,” she said.

“It’s been a solid five months of team effort ... we just really want the kids to shine.”

Because the role of Deloris was “massive”, it was decided that students Sela Tosi and Anaraoi Betaia would share the duties, performing different scenes.

The show had a live band with Colin Taylor (keyboard), Milton Matahaere (guitar), Ollie Kennett (drums), Nick Aungers (bass) and Fernando Figueroa (wind instruments). Sjan Giles-Oza is musical director and Caitlin Sanson the choreographer.

Opening night is on Thursday at 6 o’clock.