Davis worked closely with the school’s social prefects Torina Ngaluafe, Jasmine Tran and Cora Davidson, bringing the students’ vision of old Hollywood glamour to life.

The best suit category at the Horowhenua College school ball was won by Sharman Patel. Photo / Kirsten Walsh Photographer

“I picked them up one day in the holidays and we went to Palmerston North to shop and get some decorations. It was super cool. We did the hall up just like how you’d imagine the red carpet to be with plenty of photo opportunities and glamour.”

She said making the night perfect was a community effort, with many people volunteering their time to set up.

“It was nice having people come in and help out. Everyone wanted these students to have the best night ever and thanks to some help, we made it happen.”

Grace Wharehoka won best dress at Horowhenua College's school ball. Photo / Kirsten Walsh Photographer

As well as senior students from Horowhenua College, the head students of Paraparaumu College, Kāpiti College, Ōtaki College and Waiopehu College attended the ball, Davis said.

“We invited the head students from these schools. It’s something we do to form those relationships. In turn, they’ve invited some of our head students to their school balls which is lovely.”

The cutest couple as voted by Horowhenua College teachers on the night was Ethan Jansson and Lily McIlwee. Photo / Kirsten Walsh Photographer

Davis said rather than having the traditional ball court, the teachers instead voted for the best suit, best dress, best vibes and cutest couple. Sharman Patel won the best suit and Grace Wharehoka had the best dress. The best couple was Ethan Jansson and Lily McIlwee and Daniel Cortez had the best vibe.

“The social prefects asked that we do it this way, inviting the teachers on the night to have some fun and pick the winners. It was a cool moment.”

The Horowhenua College school ball was enjoyed by the school's senior students and invited guests. Photo / Kirsten Walsh Photographer

A highlight for everyone was the prefect dance, Davis said.

“It was super fun. Everyone had a great time. It was all about giving the students a memorable night.”