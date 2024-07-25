“Trevor is riding. He knows the horse. He rides him in trackwork. They get on well. His five rides on Cetus have recorded two wins and two placings,” she said.

Cetus returns the races at Ōtaki tomorrow after a spell of almost two years. The rising 10-year-old was given plenty of time to recover from a leg injury he sustained in his last run for 2nd in the 2022 Egmont Cup.

Beck said the long layoff was simply a case of not wanting to rush the horse.

“I know he turns 10 next week, but he’s only had 26 starts. He gets plenty of TLC and we were in no hurry,” she said.

“He’s jumping out of his skin now. We’ve had to keep the work up to him.”

While it’s been a long time between drinks and he would improve with the run, Beck said she wouldn’t be surprised to see Cetus run well.

Cetus and trainer Donna Beck training at the Levin track this week.

“He’s won fresh up before after a long spell. He goes well at Ōtaki and loves a heavy track...we’re not going just to make up the numbers,” she said.

“Whatever happens he will certainly improve. We’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves, but he is bred to stay and would love to see him in a race like the Wellington Cup.”

Cetus is by the staying stallion Nom De Jeu from City of Dreams, a full-sister to former top Levin stayer Sculptor who won the Great Northern Guineas and finished 3rd in the 2006 Brisbane Cup as a three-year-old, also placing in the Queensland Derby that year.

Trained by the Late Peter McKenzie, Sculptor also won a the Saab Quality Handicap, an Ipswich Cup, a Trentham Gold Cup, was 2nd in the Foxton Cup and Rotorua Cup, and recording placings in Coloundra Cup and Queens Cup, at Eagle Farm.

Cetus was in a purple patch of form in his last campaign before injury struck. Prior to his 2nd in the Egmont Cup he finished 2nd, representing Horowhenua, in the annual ITM Provincial Championship at New Plymouth.

His record stand at 5 wins from 26 starts and 6 minor placings, earning $90,000 in stakemoney.



