The group had its first event last month and Marshall said she can’t wait for the next one.

“The first one was a pizza night and we had a small turnout. So this time, we are running a movie night on a Saturday to accommodate people’s lives. The event is about getting to know everyone and asking what they want for this group. This is for people aged 12-35. We plan to run two different age groups but for now we will see who shows up and make plans from there.”

She said the idea for the group came from organising an International Disability Day celebration last year.

“The day is December 3. We had 150 people turn up for this; some had mentioned they wanted more events like this more often. We could have an event each month which is where this idea has come from. I took it to my friends who helped with the celebration and they’ve been helping me make this group a reality.”

Marshall is an advocate for people with disabilities, working to ensure there is a safe and welcoming space for them.

“I am involved in I.Lead, a disabled youth movement led by youth. We want to amplify the voices of disabled youth on any platform. I am also part of the Horowhenua District Council’s Access and Inclusion committee. We talk about several things Levin and the wider Horowhenua could do to support better access and inclusion in our communities. One of the projects I’ve worked on is getting the swimming pool to have sensory hours. I have also just joined the Horowhenua youth committee.”

Marshall said a representative from Mana Whaikaha, the MASH Trust, and the Levin Uniting Church have been instrumental in getting the group to where it is.

“Levin Uniting Church has been supportive by offering their welcoming venue for free. It’s a great place for the types of events the group will have. I’m currently the only youth involved in the organisation but I hope this will change as we get bigger. I want it to become entirely youth-led. My goal is for the group to belong to an organisation, or become one, receiving funding to pay for these events.”

As well as making the group youth led, she wants them to pick a name that represents the group.

“Levin Disability is just a placeholder. I want them to pick what our name is.”

The next event is on Saturday, August 3, and Marshall hopes she meets new people there.

“I hope people will come join me on this amazing journey. If you are a youth with disabilities and would like to help with planning and running the group, come to the event and help us with ideas.”

The details

What: Movie night

When: Saturday, August 3, 4pm

Where: Levin Uniting Communities, 87 Oxford St, Levin

RSVP: Free event but spots need to be booked. Email: levindisability@gmail.com