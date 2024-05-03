Horowhenua libraries and Anzac Day

By Kiri Pepene, Library information research and local history team lead

For many of us, as Anzac Day comes and goes, it is all about quiet reflection of those who we have lost in our wars.

There are many parts to war: the soldiers who go off to fight, many of whom do not return, and the ones who returned home to live very different lives.

Then there are the families – the mothers, wives, and children – who, in their own way, gave up so much.

Each have their own stories and memories of those times. I am so glad that many of these stories have been written down, so that we can get a first-hand account of those who were involved, even many years later.

Goodbye Dearest Girl: WWI letters and sketches by Dick Grace to Alice Crump is a wonderful book compiled of letters written between May 1915 and September 1918. This follows the long-distance relationship between Dick and Grace during the war years.

Dick was a great letter writer, and we follow his journey through the war of front-line experiences and personal sentiments of a homesick young man. Throughout are wonderful sketches portraying aspects of war as seen through his eyes. Their story is one that was and is universal with separation.

The War inside: New Zealand prisoners of war tell their stories by Steve Liddle delves into the plight of war prisoners. Often those who have survived have been unwilling or unable to tell their stories.

In this book Steve has interviewed a wide section of people who were prisoners of war. Thirty people share their stories, including soldiers, widows, and average civilians who were caught up in the tide of war.

There are varying degrees of suffering; for some, the journey was beyond horrific, while others survived through their wit and fortitude. What remains consistent is how they coped and adjusted upon returning home.

Voices of World War 11: New Zealanders share their stories by Renee Hollis contains written accounts and many photographs of everyday New Zealanders and their experiences of war.

From eager young men wanting a great adventure, to the schoolchildren experiencing the war through young eyes, this book offers insights into both battlefield experiences and life on the home front.

One little snippet that caught my eye was from an 8-year-old boy Ernest, who attended school in Auckland. Living a distance from the school, he was given a temporary home in case Auckland was bombed. When he visited the house, he found a stern spinster and a camp stretcher waiting for him, which made him very upset about going to a stranger’s home.

Rehearsals were held, and he had to run to this home. Let us be thankful that Ernest never had to go and sleep at the stern spinster’s home!

We have many more books in our collection that focus on the wars and the men and women who fought in them.

These are just three that I felt were worth sharing, as what better way to remember all of those people than to read the memories of some who lived and died through the wars.





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am – 12.30pm and 1pm- 3pm

Saturday 10am – 12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday, May 3:

Friday live concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm





Saturday, May 4:

‘May the 4th’ picnic and quiz event, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30am – 2.30pm

Join us for a force-filled feast as you BYOP (Bring your own picnic) and indulge in some Yoda-approved snacks before facing off in our Death Star-sized quiz. Dress up as your favourite Star Wars character and you could win prizes faster than Han Solo making the Kessel Run!

Picnic and fun activities start from 11.30am. The quiz starts at 1pm and is open to all ages. This has a Star Wars vibe but is a light-hearted quiz and you don’t have to be a Star Wars whizz to be able to contribute to your team. Teams of up to six people. This is a FREE event and open to all ages!





Monday, May 6:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua ukulele group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – 12pm

Simply meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm – 1pm, koha

Digital learning: foundation skills, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Knitting workshop, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm





Tuesday, May 7:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm

500 card group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Lego hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm





Wednesday, May 8:

Volunteer central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

Crochet and coffee club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Digital learning: smartphone basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop up eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5





Thursday, May 9:

Sewing workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

500 card group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2