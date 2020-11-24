Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua Chronicle

Unique Levin counselling service quietly celebrates 30 years

3 minutes to read

Living Well celebrates 30 years of counselling services in Levin: receptionist Peter Corlett, Carol Parkinson, practice manager and Viv Webby, board member and co-founder.

Janine Baalbergen
By:

Living Well Counselling Services have served Levin well for 30 years.

Started as a one-man band by Wade Webby, who worked as a chaplain, it has grown to a service with eight counsellors.

"He wanted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.