Horowhenua picks 'A Grinchy Christmas' as theme for Santa Parade

Levin Santa Parade is on this Saturday.

A Grinchy Christmas is the theme of this year's Christmas Carnival, happening on Saturday, November 28 in Levin.

It will include the traditional Santa Parade, a family oriented evening at the Adventure Park and the switching on of the Christmas lights.

The day starts with the parade, which begins at 4pm from York St, travels along Oxford St, and finishes by turning into Durham St. More than 22 floats are expected to roll down Oxford St.

Some roads will be closed to traffic to allow the parade to take place and enable floats to congregate before and afterwards. State highway traffic will be diverted along Cambridge St.

Floats are encouraged to weave the theme into their decorations. The public can join in by dressing up in their own interpretation of the theme.

BMX-ers are always keen to be seen at the annual Christmas Parade in Levin.

There will be prizes for the top three Christmas Parade floats that incorporate the best 'Grinchy Christmas' theme, as well as spot prizes for members of the public who dress for the theme.

The time at Adventure Park will include all the usual playground fun, as well as train rides, giant inflatables, the creative performers from Highly Flammable with their circus play zone, giant bubbles, stilt walkers, outside games and more. Two bands and MC Dylan Jacobs will keep everyone entertained with live music.

Horowhenua District Council's civic and community events co-ordinator Melissa Steedman said the events should be accessible to all, with a number of accessibility zones clearly marked.

He's coming, he's coming....penty of loacals turn up each year to catch a glimpse of Santa.

"At both the parade and the carnival we will have zones where members of our community who would usually find going to this sort of event challenging can join the fun," she said.

The zones provide parking close to the parade, with accessible seating with space for wheelchairs and mobility devices, and a comfortable area for assistance dogs.

Registrations for the accessibility zones are essential to ensure there is enough space and chairs. If you would like space, please email hccc@horowhenua.govt.nz

Reindeeer pulling Santa's sleigh thrugh the streets of Levin.

The finale to end the night will be turning on the colourful Christmas lights at about 9.10pm. The Levin Adventure Park will be lit up until mid-January.