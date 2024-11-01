Advertisement
Tim Costley delivers gumboots to Horowhenua schools for Gumboot Friday

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
MP Tim Costley talks gumboot fashion with some Foxton Primary School pupils.

Tamariki at several local primary schools were set to be well dressed for Gumboot Friday this year.

Local MP Tim Costley organised a special delivery of gumboots to arrive in time for the day, and said he was confident they would be put to good use not just on Gumboot Friday, but every day, as a way to help keep youngsters warm and dry.

“Every little bit counts. Delivering gumboots to schools in our region will help some family and whanau and hopefully take just a tiny bit of pressure off, as well as keeping those toes warm and dry.”

Foxton Primary School, Taitoko Primary School and Coley Street School were among the schools to take up the offer of a box of pink and black wellies to distribute to children and families in their communities, he said.

“I offered this to all primary schools in the Ōtaki electorate across Horowhenua and Kāpiti. Every school that asked for some got some, as well as some gumboots going to early childhood centres and kindergartens.”

MP Tim Costley delivered a box of gumboots to Taitoko School in time for Gumboot Friday
He said staff and students were excited to try on the new gumboots and said it would make a real difference for their community. Taitoko School said they were going to use them for their new conservation and garden area.

The idea came through a collaboration with his colleague and friend Nancy Lu, said Costley, and the gumboots were donated by Amie Que from ST Veyron Trading.

“I’m hoping that by sharing the positive story of how this helped, next winter we’ll be able to get more support for local schools as winter approaches.”

The gift of gumboots was given the day before Gumboot Friday, a day founded to raise support for youth mental health services.

