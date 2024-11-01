MP Tim Costley talks gumboot fashion with some Foxton Primary School pupils.

Tamariki at several local primary schools were set to be well dressed for Gumboot Friday this year.

Local MP Tim Costley organised a special delivery of gumboots to arrive in time for the day, and said he was confident they would be put to good use not just on Gumboot Friday, but every day, as a way to help keep youngsters warm and dry.

“Every little bit counts. Delivering gumboots to schools in our region will help some family and whanau and hopefully take just a tiny bit of pressure off, as well as keeping those toes warm and dry.”

Foxton Primary School, Taitoko Primary School and Coley Street School were among the schools to take up the offer of a box of pink and black wellies to distribute to children and families in their communities, he said.

“I offered this to all primary schools in the Ōtaki electorate across Horowhenua and Kāpiti. Every school that asked for some got some, as well as some gumboots going to early childhood centres and kindergartens.”