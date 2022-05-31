Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden talks about the Three Waters upgrades for 13 local marae.

Horowhenua continues to break new ground. After being the first council to be able to discharge all wastewater to land, it has now led the way in improving the infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater at 13 marae thanks to a subsidy from the Government related to the now highly politicised the Three Waters reform.

These upgrades were highly appreciated by local iwi and were celebrated recently in the presence of Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Taumata Arowai CEO Bill Bayfield in Horowhenua Council Chambers.

Horowhenua was able to spend more than $520m of Government money on the project, which included installing 23 30,000 litre water tanks with UV filters, a gamechanger for local iwi.

Horowhenua iwi have recognised an opportunity here and taken advantage of it. Taumata Arowai CEO Bill Bayfield

"Especially in recent years, with Covid and some disaster relief efforts, marae have become important community support centres for the local community. Water quality has been a longstanding concern for them and now the upgrades in the three waters infrastructures has secured their future," said Mahuta.

Mayor Bernie Wanden emphasised the partnership of the project and said marae play a very important part in the lives of members. "These upgrades will have a long-lasting and far-reaching impact on the community."

Part of the money has been spent on environmental scholarships for young people who will be able to bring significant skills to their whenua.

On behalf of all local marae, Te Kenehi Teira expressed appreciation and said clean water will make a huge difference for Horowhenua iwi who see themselves as kaitiaki of water originating within the Tararua Ranges. Like all speakers at the event he emphasised the life-giving power of clean water and how important it is to sustain life for land and people.

The project is a sign of things to come, according to Dean Wilson from Muaūpoko. "We have been very concerned about water for some time. This shows what Three Waters can do for us." He praised the fact that local businesses had done the work.

Taumata Arowai CEO Bill Bayfield, who has worked as a regulator for a number of regional councils as well as the Ministry for the Environment, said Horowhenua was the only council that had taken the Government up on its offer for money from its three waters support package, which has $2.5b to help the transition through the reforms to ensure councils are no worse off.

Te Kenehi Teira during the welcome at Horowhenua District Council. Minister Nanaia Mahuta (third from left) and Bill Bayfield are among those listening.

It helps deal with the costs and financial impacts councils would incur as a result of the reforms such as the transfer of water assets, liabilities, revenue and staff to a new water services entity.

"Horowhenua iwi have recognised an opportunity here and taken advantage of it."

He said that a regulator must also have a heart, which is why the thousands of small water providers have up to four years to get registered. "We need time to find out what they need to supply safe drinking water."

Mahuta said the upgraded infrastructure will allow marae to play their role in the community for many years to come. She said the government was making sure there was sector confidence in the water reforms and that all tools and people needed to ensure the necessary compliance and monitoring could happen, were in place.

"When we talk about water reform, we mean from the source to how we use it as well as how we dispose of it and where it goes after that.

"The big challenge is how to ensure there is strong investment as well as financial sustainability of the infrastructure that will be needed."

Marae involved in this project were Kohuturoa, Kawiu, Wehi Wehi, Tukorehe, Tūmatanui (Hikitanga), Ngātokowaru, Kereru, Matau, Huia, Whakawehi (Poutu), Motuiti and Paranui.

They are all delighted with their upgrades.

"Our marae are central to our connectedness as Muaūpoko. They are places of refuge for our people and enable us to maintain and reaffirm our customs, practices, values and philosophy.

"They are sacred places which provide a safe and welcoming place for manuhiri and whānau alike," Kawiu Marae trustee, Marokopa Wiremu Matakatea said.