A new Husqvarna sales and service shop opened at the Prouse Street Business Park in April 2022. Photo / Nikki Carroll

If you've been driving around Prouse Street in Levin recently, you may have noticed a newly-painted building with bright orange ride-on mowers parked out front.

Rowan Clarke, owner of property services business MowNua, saw the perfect opportunity to move into a complementary business when he became aware a Horowhenua service agent for Husqvarna was closing its doors earlier this year.

"I had space in the Prouse Street Business Park I'd set up, as one of the other tenants had closed down their business in December," said Clarke. "So I applied to become the new agent.

Rowan Clarke, owner of MowNua property services, has recently opened Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery, the only Husqvarna sales and service shop in the district. Photo / Nikki Carroll

After purchasing the old service agent's customer database, Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery officially opened its doors just before Easter, with Clarke managing the shop, helped by his children after school and on Saturdays.

Clarke has also employed a mechanic to service the outdoor machinery, hired a manager to take over the day-to-day running of MowNua, and his wife is looking after the administration for both businesses.

As well as being the main sales and service agent for Husqvarna, the business will also be bringing in more brands of outdoor machinery over time, starting with Victor lawn mowers by the end of May.

Husqvarna tools of the trade for even the youngest members of your family are available at Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery. Photo / Nikki Carroll

"Masport and Morrison products will eventually be coming [into the shop] too, and we can [already] service all major brands of outdoor equipment," said Clarke.

Horowhenua Outdoor Machinery stocks an extensive range of equipment, from line trimmers, mowers, and leaf blowers through to water blasters, chainsaws, and accessories.

The shop was extremely busy last weekend, with the aftermath of the tornado that ripped through Levin, and Clarke said they had been trying to get any chainsaw repairs completed the same day this week so people can get back into tidying up their properties as soon as possible.

Changes have been made to the Prouse Street Business Park since it was established last year, but there's still space for other businesses to move in. Photo / Nikki Carroll

The Prouse Street Business Park still has space for other sole-owner tradies or similar small businesses to consider, offering either short- or long-term lease options.

If you have outdoor machinery that needs servicing, want to purchase more equipment, or would like to chat about possible lease options at the business park, you can phone Rowan Clarke on 06 368 889, or pop into the bright blue building at 13 Prouse Street, Levin.