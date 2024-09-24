Last week you may have read about the event I ran in Parliament called A Taste of Horowhenua and Kāpiti. This was the first of its kind and had 45 businesses from across our region profiling the amazing food and beverages they grow, farm and create. More than 350 people crowded into the Beehive to enjoy the evening, and the feedback has been incredible. In particular, hearing stories of businesses that got their products picked up by supermarkets is amazing.

I consider food and beverage to be part of the amazing character of our region and I think we need to celebrate it more, raise the profile and leverage all we can out of this. My vision is that when National builds the new expressway to Levin, the old road will become the Taste Highway where you can drive or cycle along, stopping at the various outlets along the way and try the best of our region.

Let’s be more ambitious and speak positively about our region.

I also read commentary last week about public transport funding and the suggestion we’re likely to see reductions in service. I don’t agree.

The National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) delivers an additional $1.5 billion in public transport investment, which I believe is the largest investment in public transport there has ever been, so I would not call it “unprecedented cuts”.

I think this record investment in public transport options throughout New Zealand will enable people to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

In the Wellington region, this has resulted in a record $3.3 billion investment in the transport network over the 2024-27 period. Far from being a cut, this includes what I consider to be the largest-ever investment in Wellington’s public transport network.

Compared with the previous three-year period under Labour, investment in public transport services and operations has increased by 30% in Wellington under our Government.

Our Government is committed to supporting public transport to provide more reliable travel choices for New Zealanders.

What we’re not doing is funding bus stops that take far too long and cost far too much. The consistent feedback I hear is that you would rather we spent the money on new roads and trains. We need these new roads and trains to connect regions like Horowhenua and Kāpiti, and to give great public transport access for Levin and Ōtaki.

I’m proud of the positive steps we’re taking for our region and I’ll keep advocating strongly, just like I am for our amazing food and beverage producers.

We’ve got a lot to be positive about.