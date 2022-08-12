Many new names will be on the voting papers for the local body elections next month. Photo / File

Many new names will be on the voting papers for the local body elections next month. Photo / File

Many new faces are going for a council seat in next month's local elections.

Three candidates have put their hand up for the mayoralty, 10 for Levin Ward's five seats, four for Kere Kere Ward, three for the new Māori Ward, seven for the Foxton Community Board and two for the Miranui Ward.

Jonathan Procter put his hand up for Waiopehu Ward, as have Rogan Boyle and Barry Aylward. The current councillors for this ward are not standing again.

Current mayor Bernie Wanden and councillors Victoria Kaye-Simmons and Sam Jennings will be running for mayor. Jennings is also running for a seat in the Levin Ward, as are Mike Barker, Clint Grimstone, Athol Kirk, Carl van de Berg, Jane Masoe, Veronica Pitt, Kelly Tahiwi, Alan Young and current councillor Piri-Hira Takapua.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden is running again for the top job. Photo / Supplied

Current Miranui Ward councillor Robert Ketu is running again. Paul Olsen will also run for this seat.

Nina Hori Te Pa, Troy O'Carroll and Justin Tamihana are running for a seat in the new Horowhenua Ward (Māori Ward), voted for by those on the Māori Electoral Roll.

Current Kere Kere Ward councillors David Allan and Ross Brannigan are standing again and will be facing off against John Girling and Brett Russell.

Victoria Kaye-Simmons has her eye on the mayoralty of Horowhenua. Photo / Supplied

Foxton's Community Board has five seats and the candidates are Trevor Chambers, Nola Fox, John Girling, David Roache, Brett Russell, Lindsay Sanson and Justin Tamihana.

Candidates for Horizons Regional Council are current councillors Emma Clarke and Sam Ferguson as well as Donald Hayes, while Te Kenehi Teira and Warwick Gernhoefer will run for the Tonga Māori seat at the regional council.

Horowhenua District Councillor Sam Jennings is now running for Mayor as well as Levin Ward. Photo / Supplied

Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds is running for the Raki Māori seat at Horizons Regional Council.

Current district councillors Todd Isaacs, Jo Mason, Deputy Mayor, Victoria Kaye-Simmons, who is running for mayor only, Christine Mitchell and Wayne Bishop are not running again.