It will be the 31st running of the Foxton River Loop multi-sport event.

Foxton will host one of the most popular paddling events in New Zealand this weekend.

More than 100 waka hoe, kayak, canoe, paddleboard and surf-ski paddlers are expected to compete in the 31st running of the Foxton Loop Race, a multi-sport event that was first held in 1988.

Event director Chester Burt said paddlers had entered from as far away as Greymouth and Kerikeri, while the venue's central location meant there were always people from Manawatū, Whanganui, Taranaki, Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay areas entering.

"It's a real grassroots community event that welcomes all paddlers and allows everyone to shine and enjoy a great time out on the awa," he said.

"A lot of paddlers are at the World Sprint Champs in London, but we are still expecting a large number of entries to what is one of the longest-standing events in the country."

Burt said he was excited by the fact that this year, the course circumnavigated Matakarapa Island and had great spectator viewing points at the Te Awahou Riverside reserve playground area, or inside the viewing area at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

"It has been five long years since we were last able to circumnavigate Matakarapa Island," he said.

"One of the unique features about the waterway is that in the good years, the event completes a full circumnavigation around Matakarapa Island.

"The event is held on the very highest of spring tides every year so that we are given every opportunity to paddle through the narrow and winding section of the loop, which some years is blocked due to the waterway vegetation...



"This year, the narrow end of the river loop has been cleared of weeds due to two significant high river level events on the Manawatū River where the Moutoa Floodway gates have been opened."

Paddlers on the water for the Foxton Loop Race.

Burt said there were three-course options for the various craft.

The 12 kilometre Manawatū course was more suitable for waka ama and any of the craft with understern rudders. The 10km Matakarapa course was generally more suitable for multisport kayaks with flip-up rudders; however, you can get away with an understern rudder if you can shake any weeds off that you may catch on the narrow parts.

The Te Awahou course was suitable for all-comers and juniors with 3km and 6km options. The 3km and 6km courses took between 15-40 minutes to complete, while the 10 and 12km courses around took 50 - 100 minutes, he said.

Welly Paddlers were the organising team for the event. The Ruahine White Water Club hosted the event until 2016. It dropped off the calendar for two years, until Welly Paddlers picked up the reins in 2019.

Last year it was cancelled due to a Covid 19 lockdown.

Burt said the event was for all ages and abilities, although entrants had to register by Friday. The youngest paddler the last time the event was held was 10, while the oldest was 74.

He said they were expecting anywhere between 80 to 120 paddlers on the water, with approximately 6-8 different start times and an estimated 10-30 paddlers in each starting group.

"Covid has caused many interruptions over the last three years and we have really missed the Waka Ama community at this event," he said.

"The Ōtaki Waka Hoe Club based at the Winstones Quarry Lake in Otaki and Rangatahi4Waiora paddlers lead by Kelly Tahiwi are expected to be out in force, with whānau aiming at either continuing to look after their health and well-being on the awa or aiming towards the long distance Waka Ama National Championships in Waitangi in October."

Entries for the Event close on Friday, August 12 at 5 pm. There will be no entries accepted on the day.