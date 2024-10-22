The episodes are short and sweet, funny and light-hearted, but most importantly, as a household with young children, they are super relatable. While the show is meant for children, many of the jokes are aimed at adults, and I’ve often found myself snorting in the background while my kids are glued to the screen.

The thing I love the most about Bluey is the heart-warming relationships. Chilli and Bandit (mum and dad heeler) make me want to be a better parent; they know how to turn the most mundane chores into fun games with the kids.

They offer many reminders of the importance of play and imagination, but at the same time they often focus on the difficulties of raising children and navigating a host of other tricky topics.

Not surprisingly, these adorable and fun characters soon became the subject of several book series, which are popular go-tos for our youngest library members. These books allow readers to experience their favourite storylines over and over and engage more deeply with the characters and the wonderful world they inhabit. The slower pace of books allows for greater emotional investment and often enriches the story, offering new dimensions to the stories audiences already love.

Recently, Sport Manawatū invited us to join a fun new challenge to celebrate National Play Week, and it just happens to be centred around a well-known Bluey episode called “Keepy Uppy”. On Wednesday, October 30, at 1pm, we will join the Sport Manawatū world record attempt for the most people playing Keepy Uppy at the same time. This means keeping balloons in the air without touching the ground. We will do this simultaneously with venues across Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua districts. Gather your friends, family and colleagues to be part of this massive, synchronised game of Keepy Uppy. Be here before 1pm to be counted.

Exhibitions:

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits and Stories of Refugee Students – September 4 to October 30, 2024.

From Struggle to Strength highlights the journeys of six former-refugee college students from Colombia now living in Levin, New Zealand. Curated by Mariana Waculicz with the Ministry of Education, this exhibition features powerful photography and personal stories of resilience and growth. Discover how education has shaped their paths and gain insight into the challenges faced by refugee students. Special thanks to The Big Picture for their support in printing this exhibition. Learn more about the curator at eyelandphotography.com.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Māpuna Kabinet Gallery: “Te Kuranui a Matariki” Matariki exhibition– October 1 to October 31 2024.

Te Taitoa Māori o Te Awahou Trust invites you to “Te Kuranui a Matariki” at Māpuna Kabinet Gallery. This exhibition features stunning carved artworks from stone, pounamu, whalebone, and native woods, celebrating Matariki and her six children. Curated by Master Carver Heemi Te Peeti, it showcases the talents of his students. Join us Thursdays for a live workshop as artists carve new taonga. Free entry until the end of October 2024.

