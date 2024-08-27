And so we begin again, back to the basics. Or back to the classics I should say, and I won’t say it’s a chore. I very rarely reread books from adulthood, but it’s always a pleasure to share childhood classics.

Of course, there’s always something new to discover, but it’s the deep sense of nostalgia that makes even a dramatic fantasy battle between good and evil feel cosy and comforting. While we’re enmeshed in the classics at the moment, there are also many magical titles being published that deserve to become childhood favourites.

The 2024 New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults took place this month. The awards celebrate the contribution Aotearoa’s authors and illustrators make to building cultural heritage while giving us an excellent indication of Kiwi classics in the making.

Stacy Gregg’s Nine Girls was awarded both the Wright Family Foundation Esther Glen Award for Junior Fiction and named the overall winner as the Margaret Mahy Book of the Year.

Gregg brings together comedy, fantasy and history to celebrate and explore identity in Aotearoa through the experiences of a young Māori girl finding her place in the world. The book has been described as a taonga for all ages.

The picture book category winner, Paku Manu Ariki Whakatakapōkai, contains showstopper illustrations and is a wonderful window into the mind of child. It’s destined to become a Kiwi kids’ bookshelf classic I think.

From further afield, here are some more recent picks with the humour and whimsy of classics but written with modern flair. In Cress Watercress, Gregory Maguire (author of Wicked) turns his trademark wit and wisdom to an animal adventure about growing up, moving on, and finding community. The cover art and illustrations shine, and with such a whimsical title, this sweet, classic-style book is singing out to be read aloud.

The Wrong Shoes is an exploration of child poverty from leading author and illustrator Tom Percival. Percival’s Big Feelings picture book series are staples in my storytime rotation, and this new novel is also illustrated in Percival’s emotional and expressive style. It is a beautiful, empathy-boosting read.

Whether you’re looking to share a blast from the past or explore new horizons with your kids, pop into your local library, where there is something for everyone.

Top Ten Books:

What’s new in Children’s classics of tomorrow:

The lighthouse at the world’s end by Amy Sparkes

The boy who fell from the sky by Benjamin Dean

The eye of the storm by Oskar Kallner

The adventures of the Flash Gang by S. J. Waugh

Wolf pack by Edo Van Belkom

The troubled girls of Dragomir Academy by Anne Ursu

The incredible adventures of Gaston le Dog by Michael Rosen

The letter with the golden stamp by Onjali Q Rauf

A recipe for magic potion by Jack Henseleit

The fossil hunter by Kate Winter

Exhibitions

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery Presents: From Struggle to Strength – Portraits & Stories of Refugee Students - September 4 to 30

From Struggle to Strength showcases the inspiring journeys of six former-refugee college students in Levin, New Zealand. Curated by Mariana Waculicz in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, this exhibition uses photography and personal stories to highlight their resilience and growth. It captures the moments between adversity and achievement, revealing how education shapes their path forward. The exhibit invites viewers to explore these transformative stories, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by refugee students and the supportive role education plays in their lives.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Māpuna Kabinet Gallery: Te Kuranui a Matariki, Hopukia te whetū rere from Te Taitoa Māori o Te Awahou Trust – August 1 to August 31.

This exhibition features exquisite artworks crafted from stone, pounamu, whalebone, native woods, and digital design, all inspired by Matariki and her six children. Curated by master carver Heemi Te Peeti, it showcases the talents of his students: Paora Kereama, Shaun Hemmingsen, Karanama Peita Gregory, and Le Bon Wilson. Join us on Thursdays as the Māpuna Kabinet Gallery transforms into a live workshop, where artists will carve and add new taonga to the exhibition over the coming months.

