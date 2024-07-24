Mewington's Book Shoppe in Foxton sells new and pre-loved books, games, and has plenty of little surprises in store. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Nestled in the main street of Foxton is Mewington’s Book Shoppe, selling books old and new, puzzles, board games, incense, crystal candles and more.
When customers open the door and step inside, they enter into a magical space offering everything from a blind date with someone’s ex, to the chance to step through a wardrobe and fur coats to visit Narnia. Oh, and books too. Lots of books.
The shop is the brainchild of Kate Ellicott and her daughter Nicola Gruenwald, and has celebrated its first year of being in business.
The success of the business over the past 12 months was thanks to community support, said Ellicott.
“Even before we opened, we had people walking past asking what we were planning to do with the space. They were all excited when we told them our plans to open a bookshop. Since we popped the open sign on the door for the first time, we’ve been inundated with support and kind words. We’re so appreciative and thankful for that support that has followed us all the way through.”
The name of the shop is a tribute to Ellicott and Gruenwald’s beloved family pet, Meowski Mewington. Greunwald said the name was perfect for their bookshop.
“We were stuck on a name until we realised Mewington is a fantastic name. Meowski is the most precious and lovely-natured cat so we were happy to name our store after him. He’s also the cat on our logo.”
With the name decided, the next step was turning the shop into a wonderland for bibliophiles and game lovers, said Greunwald.
“It was a year of building things, painting and getting all of the fine details done. It was a lot of hard work, but we’re happy with how the shop looks. It’s such a lovely space and we’ve made it look beautiful.”
The shop opened to the public for the first time on July 18 last year. One of the popular things about Mewington’s, said Ellicott, was their collection of new and pre-loved books.
“When we took over this space, there was a bunch of pre-loved books here and I guess it’s just continued since then. People love the variety. Some people prefer to buy second-hand books as they’re cheaper, or maybe they love buying them and then passing them on to others. Some people prefer to own new books. By offering both we’re ensuring our books are accessible to all. Reading should be something everyone can do.”
Ellicott said to keep with the affordability theme, they also offered their version of blind date with a book.
“We call it a blind date with someone else’s ex. We’re using second-hand books as they’re cheaper for people to buy. These are books that rate very well on Goodreads. It’s easier for someone to take a chance on a cheaper pre-loved blind book instead of a new, expensive one. Also, all of the Blind Date with Someone Else’s Ex books come with a coffee sachet and a small bar of chocolate, setting up to be a nice night in with your ‘date’ so to speak.”
Gruenwald said the shop didn’t sell only books, but puzzles and board games too.
“Games are cool. We love them and I think they fit in well with what we’re trying to do, providing things that allow people to disconnect from technology for a while. Technology is taking over people’s lives and we’ve found our customers are coming in for a reprieve from that.”
Reading is a journey and when customers visit Mewington’s Book Shoppe, they have a chance to travel some place new, with Gruenwald and Ellicott setting up a special Narnia-themed kid’s corner.
“We had an old wardrobe without a back on it so, of course, we had to make it a portal to Narnia. It was about having something to allure children into the shop and get them reading. It’s very popular not just with children, but adults as well. I think it’s from that nostalgia,” said Ellicott.
For Ashhurst School students Lucy, 9, and Eli, 7, Candish who visited the store during its birthday-week celebration, the Narnia Corner was a pleasant surprise.
“I think the portal to Narnia is so cool,” said Lucy.
“I also like how the shop has so many books. My favourite books are Harry Potter and they have plenty of those.”
Eli, who enjoys theDiary of a Wimpy Kid series, said he was happy he came to the shop with his sister and aunty.