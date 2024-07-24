To recognise that community support, Ellicot and Gruenwald gave out gluten-free cupcakes to customers during the store’s “birthday week”, and offered a discount on all in-store and online purchases.

The pair moved to Foxton five years ago, with the vision of one day running a bookshop, said Gruenwald.

“We had the option of running a bookstore as most book lovers do. The opportunity came up with this shop, which we took over.”

Mewington's Book Shoppe owners Kate Ellicott and Nicola Gruenwald with some of the birthday cupcakes they were handing out to customers last week. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The name of the shop is a tribute to Ellicott and Gruenwald’s beloved family pet, Meowski Mewington. Greunwald said the name was perfect for their bookshop.

“We were stuck on a name until we realised Mewington is a fantastic name. Meowski is the most precious and lovely-natured cat so we were happy to name our store after him. He’s also the cat on our logo.”

Meowski Mewington, the inspiration behind Mewington's Book Shoppe's name and logo.

With the name decided, the next step was turning the shop into a wonderland for bibliophiles and game lovers, said Greunwald.

“It was a year of building things, painting and getting all of the fine details done. It was a lot of hard work, but we’re happy with how the shop looks. It’s such a lovely space and we’ve made it look beautiful.”

Mewington's Book Shoppe in Foxton has a large collection of books, including the Penguin Clothbound Classics. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The shop opened to the public for the first time on July 18 last year. One of the popular things about Mewington’s, said Ellicott, was their collection of new and pre-loved books.

“When we took over this space, there was a bunch of pre-loved books here and I guess it’s just continued since then. People love the variety. Some people prefer to buy second-hand books as they’re cheaper, or maybe they love buying them and then passing them on to others. Some people prefer to own new books. By offering both we’re ensuring our books are accessible to all. Reading should be something everyone can do.”

Mewington's Book Shoppe in Foxton gives people the chance to go on a blind date with someone's ex-book. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Ellicott said to keep with the affordability theme, they also offered their version of blind date with a book.

“We call it a blind date with someone else’s ex. We’re using second-hand books as they’re cheaper for people to buy. These are books that rate very well on Goodreads. It’s easier for someone to take a chance on a cheaper pre-loved blind book instead of a new, expensive one. Also, all of the Blind Date with Someone Else’s Ex books come with a coffee sachet and a small bar of chocolate, setting up to be a nice night in with your ‘date’ so to speak.”

Lucy Candish, 9, gets ready to step through the portal to Narnia. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Gruenwald said the shop didn’t sell only books, but puzzles and board games too.

“Games are cool. We love them and I think they fit in well with what we’re trying to do, providing things that allow people to disconnect from technology for a while. Technology is taking over people’s lives and we’ve found our customers are coming in for a reprieve from that.”

Lucy Candish, 9, peeks through the fur coats as she comes out of the Narnia portal. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Reading is a journey and when customers visit Mewington’s Book Shoppe, they have a chance to travel some place new, with Gruenwald and Ellicott setting up a special Narnia-themed kid’s corner.

“We had an old wardrobe without a back on it so, of course, we had to make it a portal to Narnia. It was about having something to allure children into the shop and get them reading. It’s very popular not just with children, but adults as well. I think it’s from that nostalgia,” said Ellicott.

Eli Candish, 7, spends time with Aslan in Mewington's Book Shoppe's Narnia Corner. Photo / Ilona Hanne

For Ashhurst School students Lucy, 9, and Eli, 7, Candish who visited the store during its birthday-week celebration, the Narnia Corner was a pleasant surprise.

“I think the portal to Narnia is so cool,” said Lucy.

“I also like how the shop has so many books. My favourite books are Harry Potter and they have plenty of those.”

Mewington's Book Shoppe's typewriter has words printed by previous shop visitors. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Eli, who enjoys the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, said he was happy he came to the shop with his sister and aunty.

“It is a cool shop.”

Gruenwald and Ellicott said a year later, the shop was still thriving, thanks to the community’s support.

“We love being here and meeting new people. We always enjoy chatting to people who come in about books and board games. Foxton is a great place and perfect for our bookstore.”

The corner even features a Narnia lamp. Photo / Ilona Hanne












