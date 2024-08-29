A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the name was meaningful, representing both the area and the building’s purpose.

“Te Puna Oranga represents the Puna (springs) that are a unique feature of the region, and in this case, the word represents wellsprings of health, wellness and vitality and where the essence of life force rests. The new whare is now one of those places. Ngākau (heart, mind and soul) represents the aroha and compassion of the dedicated Hato Hone St John kaimahi (staff and volunteers), their commitment to work in community service and the impact and difference they make to lives every day.”

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, Hato Hone St John Horowhenua area committee chair Clinton Grimstone, Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden and Hato Hone St John chancellor John Whitehead at the Hato Hone St John Levin Ambulance Station - Te Puna Oranga Ngākau opening on Saturday, August 17. Photo / Get content

Māori design elements were incorporated into the building, including the Hato Hone St John manawa line.

The building’s meeting room has been named for Jack Shailer who has volunteered over 50 years of service to St John, said Horowhenua area committee chair Clinton Grimstone.

“I refer to the building as the whare Jack built, as an example of his 54 years of service to St John, in particularly the Horowhenua area. We wanted to honour him in the naming. Jack started with St John in the 1970s as a volunteer ambulance driver and since then, he’s continuously served St John, hence why we wanted to honour him.”

MP Tim Costley at the opening of the new St John station in Levin. Pictured with ‘Pa Jack’ (Jack Shailer). The meeting room has been named in his honour at the new station reflecting his life membership and dedication to St John in Levin.

Grimstone said there’s been more than 10 years of community support to get the building funded. Much of the funding came from the St John Levin opportunity shop.

“The community has provided the funding through their support of the St John Levin store via donations of goods or shopping, and the many generous donations made from local community groups and individual donors over the last decade. This has very much been fundraised for by the community, through community for the community.”

He said he’s proud Levin has an ambulance station that will serve the town for generations.

“We want to thank the Horowhenua community and our donors and sponsors for their continued support. Te Puna Oranga Ngākau - Hato Hone St John Levin Ambulance Station will allow us to continue to support the wellbeing of residents in the community and help build a stronger, healthier, more resilient Horowhenua.”

Mayor Bernie Wanden said the opening of the new ambulance station in Levin is a welcome upgrade for the community.

“The new facility ensures that our emergency services are not only well-prepared for immediate needs but also future-proofed for the anticipated growth in our district. This station will play a vital role in supporting the health and safety of our community for many years to come.”