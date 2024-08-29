The Hato Hone St John Levin ambulance station is located at 78 Liverpool Street. Photo / Grace Odlum
Levin’s new ambulance station is open for business.
Hato Hone St John chancellor John Whitehead officially opened the Hato Hone St John Levin Ambulance Station - Te Puna Oranga Ngākau on Saturday, August 17 at a ceremony hosted by the Hato Hone St John Horowhenua area committee.
Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden, Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, representatives from Muaūpoko, Hato Hone St John order members, staff and volunteers all gathered for the formal event.
The new station on Liverpool Street replaces the former ambulance station on Seddon Street. It has a six-bay ambulance garage, a vehicle wash bay, car parks for staff and visitors, resting areas for six crew and office and meeting spaces.
Construction of the new station began in June 2023 and Hato Hone St John worked closely with local iwi Muaūpoko who gifted the name for the whare - Te Puna Oranga Ngākau.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the name was meaningful, representing both the area and the building’s purpose.
“Te Puna Oranga represents the Puna (springs) that are a unique feature of the region, and in this case, the word represents wellsprings of health, wellness and vitality and where the essence of life force rests. The new whare is now one of those places. Ngākau (heart, mind and soul) represents the aroha and compassion of the dedicated Hato Hone St John kaimahi (staff and volunteers), their commitment to work in community service and the impact and difference they make to lives every day.”
Māori design elements were incorporated into the building, including the Hato Hone St John manawa line.
The building’s meeting room has been named for Jack Shailer who has volunteered over 50 years of service to St John, said Horowhenua area committee chair Clinton Grimstone.
“I refer to the building as the whare Jack built, as an example of his 54 years of service to St John, in particularly the Horowhenua area. We wanted to honour him in the naming. Jack started with St John in the 1970s as a volunteer ambulance driver and since then, he’s continuously served St John, hence why we wanted to honour him.”
Grimstone said there’s been more than 10 years of community support to get the building funded. Much of the funding came from the St John Levin opportunity shop.
“The community has provided the funding through their support of the St John Levin store via donations of goods or shopping, and the many generous donations made from local community groups and individual donors over the last decade. This has very much been fundraised for by the community, through community for the community.”
He said he’s proud Levin has an ambulance station that will serve the town for generations.
“We want to thank the Horowhenua community and our donors and sponsors for their continued support. Te Puna Oranga Ngākau - Hato Hone St John Levin Ambulance Station will allow us to continue to support the wellbeing of residents in the community and help build a stronger, healthier, more resilient Horowhenua.”
Mayor Bernie Wanden said the opening of the new ambulance station in Levin is a welcome upgrade for the community.
“The new facility ensures that our emergency services are not only well-prepared for immediate needs but also future-proofed for the anticipated growth in our district. This station will play a vital role in supporting the health and safety of our community for many years to come.”