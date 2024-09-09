Erin Manu, Rob Greenfield and Frank John will be performing at the Levin Folk Music Club on Friday, September 13.

A trio of talented musicians from Taranaki are performing at Levin Folk Music club on Friday this week.

Duo Frank John and Erin Manu will be joined by bass maestro, Rob Greenfield for the performance.

Originally from Amsterdam, Frank brings his technical brilliance to this New Plymouth-based duo, while his Taranaki-born wife, Erin, provides the contrast with her Pacific rhythms and smooth vocals. The duo bring life into their favourite covers, with super harmonies in their own compositions.

Recently the couple teamed up with bass maestro, Greenfield and recorded a collection of instrumental compositions. Lost for Words - writing is under way for a vocal album.

The details: