Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Scottish singer Lindsey Shields set for December house concert in Ōhau

Horowhenua Chronicle
2 mins to read
Lindsey Shields is performing in Ōhau this weekend.

Lindsey Shields is performing in Ōhau this weekend.

A Dunedin solo performer is ready to rock at the final house concert of the year.

Next month Lindsey Shields will perform at Dale Webb’s home in Ōhau, the final concert for 2024 organised by Dale’s Acoustic Live Event.

Webb said Shields is a singer-songwriter who writes her songs based on her own beliefs.

“Lindsey’s solo performances feature her strong vocals, varied melodies and distinctive guitar style. In her songs no topic is off limits, sometimes featuring a lighter take on things, at others painting moments of poignancy. Her lyric writing and chord structures often slide away from the expected and predictable.”

Originally from Scotland, Shields has been a guest at the Australian National Folk and Auckland Folk festivals.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Webb said Shield has completed two tours of New Zealand folk music venues and has also performed at house concerts and folk gatherings in the UK.

“She has been involved in the music scene for some years as a member of the Irish band Erin St. At their weekly Albar session, the acappella group Rhonda and the Ravers featuring vocal harmonies, frocks and choreographed fun and Folkalyptica, as well as singing jazz standards with the Dunedin City Jazz Orchestra, performing, recording and touring with the Pioneer Pog ‘n’ Scroggin Bush Band and playing in the Central Otago duo Fandango.”

Shields has produced two solo albums – For the Trees and Echoes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What: Dale’s Acoustic Live Event presents Lindsey Shields

When: Sunday, December 1, 3pm

Where: Address to be given once people register

Cost: $20 cash and a plate to share for supper

Registrations: Call Dale Webb on 027207 9695 or email ohaufolk@gmail.com

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle