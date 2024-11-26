Lindsey Shields is performing in Ōhau this weekend.

A Dunedin solo performer is ready to rock at the final house concert of the year.

Next month Lindsey Shields will perform at Dale Webb’s home in Ōhau, the final concert for 2024 organised by Dale’s Acoustic Live Event.

Webb said Shields is a singer-songwriter who writes her songs based on her own beliefs.

“Lindsey’s solo performances feature her strong vocals, varied melodies and distinctive guitar style. In her songs no topic is off limits, sometimes featuring a lighter take on things, at others painting moments of poignancy. Her lyric writing and chord structures often slide away from the expected and predictable.”

Originally from Scotland, Shields has been a guest at the Australian National Folk and Auckland Folk festivals.