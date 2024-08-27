I’ve done a lot of work on health recently, helping local residents access services, met with KYS and the Kāpiti Health Advisory Group last week, and have spent time with Ministers Reti, Doocey and Upston, advocating for our region. I’m pleased to see the Breast Screening Bus will be back on the road to Kāpiti soon, and one is currently in Levin.

You may have seen the Prime Minister’s comments about councils getting back to basics and controlling rate increases. Part of our plan to help with this is regional deals. Across the lower North Island we’ve seen stories of water pipes bursting, roadsfalling apart, housing shortages. We have significant population growth coming to this region, and I believe we will need to increase capacity in health and education. That’s what these deals are all about.

Regional deals have been very successful in the UK and Australia, and will support long-term collaboration between central and local government, deliver a joint, long-term vision for regions, and will be relentlessly focused on economic growth and productivity, delivering resilient critical infrastructure, and improving the supply of affordable, quality housing. Regional deals will be used to help coordinate capital investment between central and local government and will also be a tool to enable regions to utilise new and existing funding tools to fund and finance this infrastructure.

I’ve invited Minister Simeon Brown to visit Kāpiti and Horowhenua next week so he can see the exciting potential here, and so I can advocate strongly for our region.

Finally, good luck Madison Rest Home for your mini-Olympics this week. I loved seeing you all on Monday.