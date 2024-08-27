THREE KEY FACTS:
- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told the Local Government Conference that councils needed to focus on the “basics”.
- The Government will invite up to five regions to pitch for regional deals before the first one is finalised by next year.
- Mills Albert civil contracting company has sponsored logo space on Wellington Rugby uniforms for Bellyful, a national charity.
Tim Costley is the MP for Ōtaki.
I have huge admiration for the team at Mills Albert who ran an amazing fundraiser for Bellyful, a charity that feeds new mums. Mills Albert gave up their logo space on Wellington Rugby uniforms to instead promote Bellyful. I love that our community is full of people, businesses and groups who put others first. That is the key to success. I was proud to win an auction for a player’s jersey, and I’ll ask my boss to sign it and re-auction it to raise more money.
Thanks to Raukawa Whanau Ora for hosting me and East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick last week in Levin. We enjoyed a mihi whakatau and a tour meeting all the team and learning about the amazing work they do in our community. We then went to Levin School where I sat on the floor playing with the robots the kids have been learning about, and spent a bit of time with children who were doing reading and writing. What a great school with amazing staff and students. So much fun!