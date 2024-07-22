“We are very grateful for this opportunity and offer our deepest thanks to Mills Albert for its generosity and to Wellington Rugby for being so willing to support us in this amazing way.

“Bellyful’s Wellington volunteers are abuzz about the sponsorship and many others across the country are even pledging to switch sides this season to support Wellington instead of their local province.”

The exposure would mean a lot.

“While we are a busy and growing charity, many people still have not heard of us.

“This will undoubtedly change that and help us reach even more whānau who need support.

“It may also help us find more volunteers and raise donations from people who wish to help us fill bellies.”

Bellyful is a national charity with a team of more than 650 volunteers, spread from Hibiscus Coast in the north to Invercargill in the south, who cook and deliver free frozen meals to whānau with babies or young children, who need support.

Bellyful administrator Lizzie Beynon with a rugby jersey which will raise the profile of the charity. Photo / David Haxton

“These are often exhausted new parents, many who have no extended family nearby, or who are just simply going through a tough patch.

“Bellyful also helps many whānau where someone is unwell, or who have babies in neonatal units.

“Bellyful is for anyone with a young family who needs a bit of support to help them through a tough patch.

“It does not offer advice or judge – it just provides meals.”

Mills Albert corporate services manager Lisa Mills-Albert said discussions among staff led to the gifting decision.

“We didn’t want to be on the front so we went out and found a charity that we thought represents family and how important it is.

“It’s all about giving back.

“There are lots of charities out there and we’re hoping to choose one each year that deserves to be recognised in some way.”

Wellington Rugby chief executive Tony Giles said it was an NPC first and “very exciting”.

Bellyful was “an incredible organisation doing great things for our community”.

Giles said, “We’re totally supportive of the relationship between Mills Albert and Bellyful joining the Wellington Lions and Pride.

“It’s hugely positive for us.”

Bellyful administrator Lizzie Beynon said, “As a born and bred Wellingtonian, long-standing rugby fan and a member of the Bellyful whanau, I am really excited about this opportunity.

“This relationship is going to provide awareness of Bellyful, help us raise funds, and help us reach and support more families in need.

“A huge thanks to Mills Albert and Wellington Rugby for making this all possible.”



