Mills Albert director Dave Mills (left), Mills Albert corporate services manager Lisa Mills-Albert, Wellington Rugby chief executive Tony Giles, Bellyful administrator Lizzie Beynon, Mills Albert general manager Paul Albert.
Mills Albert civil contracting company could have had its name front and centre of the Wellington Lions and Pride men’s and women’s rugby jerseys.
As the naming sponsor of the teams, the Paraparaumu-based company had every right to feature itself prominently.
But it has selflessly chosen to highlight a nationwide charity, that cooks and delivers meals to young families who need it, instead.
Bellyful will have its name and logo on the front of the jerseys when the teams start their campaigns next month.
Fiona Wilson, who is Bellyful’s acting chief executive, said the charity was “absolutely over the moon”.
“We are very grateful for this opportunity and offer our deepest thanks to Mills Albert for its generosity and to Wellington Rugby for being so willing to support us in this amazing way.
“Bellyful’s Wellington volunteers are abuzz about the sponsorship and many others across the country are even pledging to switch sides this season to support Wellington instead of their local province.”
“While we are a busy and growing charity, many people still have not heard of us.
“This will undoubtedly change that and help us reach even more whānau who need support.
“It may also help us find more volunteers and raise donations from people who wish to help us fill bellies.”
Bellyful is a national charity with a team of more than 650 volunteers, spread from Hibiscus Coast in the north to Invercargill in the south, who cook and deliver free frozen meals to whānau with babies or young children, who need support.
“These are often exhausted new parents, many who have no extended family nearby, or who are just simply going through a tough patch.
“Bellyful also helps many whānau where someone is unwell, or who have babies in neonatal units.
“Bellyful is for anyone with a young family who needs a bit of support to help them through a tough patch.
“It does not offer advice or judge – it just provides meals.”
Mills Albert corporate services manager Lisa Mills-Albert said discussions among staff led to the gifting decision.
“We didn’t want to be on the front so we went out and found a charity that we thought represents family and how important it is.