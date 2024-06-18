Rahui's Alizay Roach takes on the Foxton defence during his team's 39-15 win at Easton Park. Photo / Bruce Falloon

Rahui beat Foxton convincingly at Easton Park on Saturday to maintain their spot at the top of the Ramsbotham Cup points table in Horowhenua-Kāpiti senior club rugby.

The Ōtaki-based club have won all 10 games this season scoring 520 points while conceding just 139, and look on track to repeat their title success of last season with the playoffs looming. They didn’t drop a game all last season either.

The game proceeded at a quick tempo with Foxton taking it to them and breaking out into Rahui’s territory, scoring an early try to lead 5-0.

Rahui counter-attacked and gained a penalty, which was slotted to close the score to 5-3. The game started to see-saw up and down the park, and had Foxton score another try to extend their lead to 12-3.

Wirangi Parata on a run for Rahui, who beat Foxton 39-15 at Easton Park. .

The visitors started to gain control after 30 minutes to score a converted try to close the score to 12-10. Foxton managed a penalty to make the score 15-10.

However, Rahui broke out of their half to score a converted try to take the lead at halftime 17-15.

“When the ball carrier is going forward, you’re waiting for them to get tackled and then arriving,” Foxton coach Tom Zimmerman said.

“Tackle and knock them over early and support the ball carrier.

“Keep them working all the time, and at the scrum set you’ve got the momentum, push them off the ball. We need to pick our urgency up around the field and not get too complacent.”

Rahui coach Mark Tooman said, “We need to get back into the game and be more positive, and rather than play against 17, play for some territory and see if we can control the game.”

After the break the visitors continued to dominate and scored an unconverted try to extend their lead to 22-15. The hosts broke out of their half, but were contained.

Rahui started to show their dominance and extended their lead further by 29-15 by scoring another converted try. Although Foxton tried hard, Rahui scored twice more, winning by 37-15.

The curtain-raiser was won by Rahui B beating Foxton 44-7.

SCOREBOARD

Ramsbotham Cup Premiers

Easton Park – Foxton 15 v Rahui 37

Levin Domain – Wanderers 27 v College Old Boys 28

Paraparaumu Domain – Paraparaumu 27 v Waikanae 38

Bye: Shannon

Bill Muir Cup Senior Reserves

Easton Park – Foxton 7 v Rahui 44

Playford Park #1 – Athletic 24 v College Old Boys 15

Paraparaumu Domain – Paraparaumu 45 v Waikanae 17

Bye: Shannon