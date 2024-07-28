“They’ve been mostly keeping away from the rail today, but we drew two for this race and the whole field came back down to the inside,” Grylls said.

“Then they started to scout wide just before we straightened up. Fortunately, he was good enough that I was able to get through and hit the front, and then we got out from there. He’s still pretty green. He pricked his ears when he saw the crowd at around the 100m mark, and he almost put the handbrake on. But when the others got a little bit closer, he let go again. He’s a big-striding guy and will improve heading into his three-year-old season. Once he gets up to 1400m and a mile, you’re going to see an even better horse.”

Read About It was bought for just $5000 from the 2022 National Weanling Sale at Karaka. Carrying the white and red colours of KRD Racing, he has had two starts for a win, a second and $52,475 in stakes.

Patterson is now working backwards from a black-type target in the spring. “We were in a horrible spot in that race today,” the New Plymouth trainer said.

“The horse in front of him wasn’t really travelling and they slammed those anchors on. But he won with his ears pricked, didn’t he? He was just dominant. I think he’s a serious horse. It was probably not the most elite field that he beat today, but going forward, he’s pretty exciting. We’ve always liked the horse, and I think the trip down to Riccarton for his debut probably made him as well.”

Patterson said it was a big call going to Ricarton for Read About It’s debut but it paid off.

“I won’t go too far with him now. He can have a week in the paddock, and then we’ll head towards the Whanganui Guineas (Listed, 1200m) at the end of August, and then we might back off him a little bit. Whether we go to a race like the 2000 Guineas (Gr.1, 1600m), I’m not too sure. But we’ve got a bit to look forward to with him.”

Read About It became the fifth individual stakes winner for Highview Stud stallion Wrote, best known for this season’s Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) winner Pulchritudinous.

The dam of Read About It is the unraced Iffraaj mare Diggilou, who is a half-sister to the Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m) placegetter Perfect Rhyme.

