Taranaki trainer Robbie Patterson is excited about what the future might hold for Read About It after the lightly raced 2-year-old outclassed his opposition in Saturday’s Listed Phil’s Electrical and Gipsy Caravans Ryder Stakes (1200m) at Ōtaki.
The season-ending juvenile feature was only the second career start for Read About It, who made his debut with a strong-finishing second after an interrupted run at Riccarton on June 22. He had previously won all of his three trials.
Read About It was strongly supported into $1.80 favouritism for the Ryder Stakes, but that pre-race confidence was shaken as rider Craig Grylls found himself squeezed back and boxed in along the rail behind a muddling pace.
Just before the home turn, most of the field began to drift out towards the better ground wide on the track. Grylls seized that opportunity and cut the corner, bursting through to hit the lead at the top of the straight. Grylls was then able to angle across the front of the field to find better footing and Read About It took command.
He powered away with his ears pricked, scoring a comfortable victory by a length and three-quarters over Grove Street and Ortega.