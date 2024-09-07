There’ll be plenty of cake at Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten as staff get ready to celebrate Levin’s oldest kindergarten.
This month, the Cambridge St facility turns 70 and co-head teacher Denise De Vorms said there’s a rich history of the kindergarten providing quality care and learning in Levin.
“Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten first started in 1954 as Cambridge Street Kindergarten, beginning a long history of early childhood education in Horowhenua,” De Vorms said.
In 2012, the kindergarten changed to Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten, open for all students aged 0-5. It’s one of five Pasifika kindergartens in the He Whanau Manaaki o Tararua Association, formerly Wellington Free Kindergarten Association, covering the Lower North Island.
“This was to cater for the diverse Levin community. We still follow the New Zealand curriculum but offer a service that caters to everyone, focusing on our cultural diversity here in Levin,” De Vorms said.