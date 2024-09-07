Advertisement
Pasifika-styled birthday celebrations for Levin’s oldest kindergarten

The children at Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten in Levin are looking forward to celebrating the birthday of Levin's oldest kindergarten.

There’ll be plenty of cake at Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten as staff get ready to celebrate Levin’s oldest kindergarten.

This month, the Cambridge St facility turns 70 and co-head teacher Denise De Vorms said there’s a rich history of the kindergarten providing quality care and learning in Levin.

“Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten first started in 1954 as Cambridge Street Kindergarten, beginning a long history of early childhood education in Horowhenua,” De Vorms said.

In 2012, the kindergarten changed to Fanau Pasifika Kindergarten, open for all students aged 0-5. It’s one of five Pasifika kindergartens in the He Whanau Manaaki o Tararua Association, formerly Wellington Free Kindergarten Association, covering the Lower North Island.

“This was to cater for the diverse Levin community. We still follow the New Zealand curriculum but offer a service that caters to everyone, focusing on our cultural diversity here in Levin,” De Vorms said.

De Vorms said this month’s birthday bash will celebrate the history of Levin’s oldest kindergarten.

“There’s a lot of history there and a lot of families who have been involved with the kindergarten in one way or another. This is a chance to get together and celebrate.”

There’s been a lot of changes since the kindergarten opened 70 years ago, she said.

“We’ve had the change to being a Pasifika kindergarten but we’ve also had the building renovated as well as a new playground. The playground has a beautiful place to gather and a flag pole that we use to raise different flags during the language weeks. This space is all about celebrating the diversity we have here.”

The birthday celebration will include cultural performances, said De Vorms.

“We will have Samoan, Tongan and Kiribati dances by our youth as well as plenty of Pasifika food and of course, plenty of cake.”

She said everyone is welcome to come celebrate.

“We’ve invited the mayor Bernie Wanden and representatives from Muaūpoko to acknowledge our tangata whenua. Whether you’re involved with the kindergarten now, in the past, or plan to be in the future, you’re invited to come along and celebrate with us.”

The details

What: Fanau Kindergarten celebration

When: Saturday, September 21, 10am-2pm

Where: 76a Cambridge St, Levin


