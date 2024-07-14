The panel will engage in Horowhenua District Council projects and support the parks and property team in maintaining facilities and open spaces. Photo / Dave Lintott

Horowhenua District Council is seeking proposals from local contractors to join its Trades Services Panel.

The panel offers an opportunity for businesses to engage in council projects, supporting the parks and property team in maintaining facilities and open spaces, and helping the council respond to urgent and emergency situations where timely responses are crucial.

The council wants to hear from builders, glaziers, floorers, plumbers and gasfitters, painters and decorators, general engineering, electricians, signwriters, roofers and concrete layers.

Chief executive Monique Davidson said the Trades Services Panel would be called on for repair or maintenance jobs for the council and the benefits of having a panel were better efficiencies and cost savings.

“With the establishment of a Trades Services Panel, we gain clearer insights into costs and timelines, enabling us to optimise job management, particularly in urgent situations,” she said.