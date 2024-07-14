Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Opportunity for trades to partner with Horowhenua District Council

Paul Williams
By
2 mins to read
The panel will engage in Horowhenua District Council projects and support the parks and property team in maintaining facilities and open spaces. Photo / Dave Lintott

The panel will engage in Horowhenua District Council projects and support the parks and property team in maintaining facilities and open spaces. Photo / Dave Lintott

Horowhenua District Council is seeking proposals from local contractors to join its Trades Services Panel.

The panel offers an opportunity for businesses to engage in council projects, supporting the parks and property team in maintaining facilities and open spaces, and helping the council respond to urgent and emergency situations where timely responses are crucial.

The council wants to hear from builders, glaziers, floorers, plumbers and gasfitters, painters and decorators, general engineering, electricians, signwriters, roofers and concrete layers.

Chief executive Monique Davidson said the Trades Services Panel would be called on for repair or maintenance jobs for the council and the benefits of having a panel were better efficiencies and cost savings.

“With the establishment of a Trades Services Panel, we gain clearer insights into costs and timelines, enabling us to optimise job management, particularly in urgent situations,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson says having the Trades Services Panel would bring efficiencies and cost savings.
Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson says having the Trades Services Panel would bring efficiencies and cost savings.

“Given the diverse scope of work, this opportunity is suited to both individual contractors and larger enterprises.”

Parks and property manager Lacey Winiata said businesses interested in applying should service the Horowhenua district and be available to respond promptly to urgent requests.

“We are eager to hear from as many trade services as possible. We have streamlined the process to be user-friendly while ensuring the council receives the necessary information to make informed decisions. If you have any questions or need more details about the panel or process, please don’t hesitate to get in touch,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Applicants will be evaluated on their call-out rates, response times, relevant experience, track record, skills and resources, general capability and local impact.

Emphasis will be given to local businesses that demonstrate an ability to provide value to the ratepayer through their services. The evaluation guarantees that the most qualified, cost-effective and reliable service providers will make the cut.

To apply, go to www.horowhenua.govt.nz/TradeServicesPanel and fill out the online form.

Alternatively, email your proposal to procurement@horowhenua.govt.nz or drop your printed form at the Civic Building, 126 Oxford St, Levin. Applications close at 5pm on Friday, August 23. Questions can be sent until 5pm on Friday, August 9.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle