Times Ticking, ridden by Lisa Allpress, pictured winning a trial at Foxton last year. Photo: Bruce Falloon

The Foxton thoroughbred horse trial meeting planned for tomorrow has been pushed back to Thursday due to a heavy rain forecast in the next 48 hours.

A statement from New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing said the postponement would reduce the risk of having to abandon the meeting due to surface water on the track. The track was currently rated a heavy 10.

More than 30mm was forecast to fall in the next 24 hours. A MetService weather forecast showed skies clearing from Wednesday with a mainly fine day expected.

All current nominations will remain in the Thursday fields. Additional nominations for Thursday's trials will close at noon on Wednesday.




