New Zealand Farmers Livestock auction: Spring calves in demand at Rongotea stock sale

2 mins to read
Results from the latest stock sale at Rongotea. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd

Rongotea Sale Report July 16 2024

The first of the spring calves were in demand with solid prices paid, reported Darryl Harwood of New Zealand Farmers Livestock.

2-year Hereford steers 365kg made $2.88/kg, Hereford/Friesian cross steers 373kg made $2.66/kg, Angus cross steers 450kg-510kg made $2.96/kg and Friesian steers 420kg made $2.60/kg.

2-year Angus bulls 598 kg made $3.26/kg.

2-year Hereford heifers 352kg made $3.32/kg, Hereford/Friesian cross heifers 300kg-355kg made $2.25/kg-$2.33/kg, Limousin and Simmental cross heifers 528kg made $3.13/kg and Friesian heifers 330kg-430kg made $2.06/kg-$2.72/kg.

18-month Speckle Park cross steers 335kg made $2.63/kg and Hereford bulls 410kg made $3.10/kg.

Yearling White Galloway cross steers 125kg-215kg made $2.14/kg-$3.04/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 150kg-235kg made $2.77/kg-$3.00/kg and Angus cross bulls 205kg made $3.12/kg.

Yearling Hereford/Friesian cross heifers 140kg-148kg made $2.57/kg-$3.39/kg and Speckle Park heifers 155kg made $2.65/kg.

Boner Friesian cows 500kg-708kg made $2.36/kg-$2.46/kg, Angus cows 343kg-465kg made $2.19/kg-$2.26/kg and Speckle Park cows 485kg made $2.29/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $175-$300, Hereford/Friesian cross bull calves made $155-$290, Angus cross bull calves made $160-$260 and Galloway cross bull calves made $100-$145. Hereford/Friesian cross heifers calves made $160-$235, Angus cross heifer calves made $60 and Galloway cross heifer calves made $145.

Disclaimer:

This information is derived from NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd’s auction records. Whilst all care has been taken by NZ Farmers Livestock Limited to compile this information, (E & OE), NZ Farmers Livestock Limited and its employees take no responsibility for its accuracy, and no warranty is expressed or implied is made regarding the accuracy, adequacy, completeness, reliability or usefulness of the information.

