Neighbourhood Support: Advice to flatten the Christmas burglary curve

It's no secret there is a spike in burglaries during the Christmas period.

You have to make it as hard as possible for people to steal your stuff this Christmas.

That's the message from Levin man Barry Pender, who along with wife Colleen were left high and dry and without a quad bike, ride-on lawn mower, chainsaw and other items stolen in a brazen burglary recently.

It was a stormy night. A car was driven onto the property. The Penders have several dogs, but it was so rough they were all locked up for the night.

Everything was chained and locked away, but thieves used bolt cutters to enter their property through a gate and then forced entry to a locked shed.

Pender said it was hard to estimate the exact worth of tools and equipment taken, but their insurance policy eventually covered everything except the quad bike.

Levin man Barry Pender was robbed recently.

Since the burglary Pender had installed brand new catches, chains and padlocks, and had also now had new security lights, a new alarm, and camera system installed.

It was just as well. Less than two weeks after the initial burglary, the new alarm system was activated early one morning, and Pender woke straight away to see a car screech off down the road at pace.

Pender said the best people could do was keep an eye out for their neighbours and join Neighbourhood Support groups, and report suspicious behaviour.

He had since been surprised, after bringing it up in conversation, to learn how many people had been burgled in recent times, including many properties in the same vicinity.

"It's a problem," he said.

There were 513 burglaries reported to police in Horowhenua for the year ending October 31 - almost two every night - with statistics showing a spike in burglaries leading into the Christmas period.

In that same period there were 59,589 burglaries or unlawful entry events reported in New Zealand, or one every nine minutes.

Manawatū area manager prevention Inspector Ross Grantham said items commonly stolen include tools, garden tools, mowers, chainsaws, bikes and scooters.

"These items are often stored in unlocked sheds, or left in yards. Likewise, trailers are targeted by offenders, because they are often left unlocked in yards or at commercial premises," he said.

"Burglaries regularly occur where offenders wander up driveways and try car doors or smash a window to obtain valuable items that have been left in vehicles."

With a huge amount of building happening in Horowhenua, those working on building sites or transitioning to new homes were warned to be vigilant.

"New builds are also frequently targeted for building materials, paint, tools, and whiteware," he said.

"The community needs to be vigilant about protecting property, including locking sheds, trailers, cars and homes, keeping valuables out of sight, and reporting any suspicious behaviour."

Horowhenua Neighbourhood Support district coordinator Deborah Campbell said building relationships with trusted neighbours helped prevent crime.

Horowhenua Districts Neighbourhood Support districts coordinator Deborah Campbell and chairman Allan Mitchell.

"It makes a massive difference," she said.

Campbell said trusted neighbours could help each other by keeping watch and reporting suspicious behaviour. Neighbours could hang washing out, pull curtains, collect mail from the letterbox and even mow lawns.

Well-lit Christmas trees were an invitation, as was rubbish left at the gate that might indicate there was a big present under the tree, like a new television. Christmas tree lights should be turned off at night.

"People see a Christmas tree in the window with plenty of presents underneath it. It's an invitation," she said.

"It's not nice but sometimes you have to think like a thief," she said.

Campbell said she had heard of people following courier vans and stealing courier parcels left at the door.

"Get parcels dropped at work if you can instead of your home address," she said.

Burglars didn't like sensor lights or alarms, and she encouraged people to look at installing security doors. Windows stays were good during the hotter summer months, too, allowing fresh air without being able to be entered.

Trees should be trimmed, too, so that a home was in view.

"Thieves don't like to be seen and if trees are trimmed there is nowhere to hide," she said.

Campbell said there was a rise in car and trailer thefts and vehicles should be locked and if possible fitted with steering locks if possible.

People should make sure they shut their garage and garden shed doors, even if they are out the back. An open shed door is often all it takes to invite the attention of a thief.

It was important that suspicious behaviour was reported. If anyone had noticed anything suspicious they should report it to police by ringing the Crimestoppers number 105, or if it was happening immediately they should ring 111.