The White Ribbon riders stopped in at Raukawa Whanau Ora to chat to the staff and programme participants about what they do. Photo / Alyssa Smith
As a convoy of motorbikes drove through Levin, the roar of the engines was carrying an important message.
On Thursday, November 21, 18 riders were in Levin as part of the nationwide 2024 White Ribbon Ride, an appeal to raise awareness about eliminating domestic violence.
Whaea Karen Webster from Raukawa Whanau Ora has been involved in the initiative for seven years.
She said last Thursday’s event was a great way to drum up support and inform the community about White Ribbon Day, which took place the day after. White Ribbon Day is an international day where people don a white ribbon to show they do not condone violence towards women.
“It’s such a good cause that I love being involved with and helping out. It’s an eye opener to our kaimahi (staff) and the wahine in our Rongo a Whare“ programme and the men in our Tane (men) programme People for a Brighter Tomorrow.”
Ride organiser Takurua Tawera said each ride had a theme and this year it’s “flipping the script”.
“It’s about addressing and changing the attitudes towards women and the outdated ideas people have about men. We’re challenging the outdated toxic masculinity.”
Tawera, who is the national co-chair of Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga (National Network of Family Violence Services), has been involved in the ride for the past 14 years.
“The White Ribbon movement started in 1991. There was a massacre of 14 women in Canada by an individual who had a negative attitude towards women. The white ribbon comes from men taking a stand and addressing these negative attitudes.”
He said in the early days the focus was stopping violent behaviour towards women and has now transformed into teaching younger boys and men positive masculinity.
“It’s talking to those who influence our mokopuna and doing what we can to teach and support them how to confront or challenge when they hear or see those negative talks or sexualisation of women.”
Tawera said part of the solution is education.
“It’s changing the mindsets of boys, you know telling them that it is okay to feel emotions and to talk about it rather than bottling it up and acting out in violence.”
Tawera’s wife Cathy said she is passionate about the ride.
“I want to share the message and what I love is chatting to these people and seeing the little spark in their eyes.”