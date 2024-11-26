She said there were 120 people involved on the day, including programme participants, she said.

“For our survivors, the korero these riders bring is so important. It’s a learning curve for everyone and these riders deliver the message so openly and with heart.”

She said bringing the message to Levin is important.

White Ribbon Ride organiser Takurua Tawera was in Levin on Thursday, November 21. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ride organiser Takurua Tawera said each ride had a theme and this year it’s “flipping the script”.

“It’s about addressing and changing the attitudes towards women and the outdated ideas people have about men. We’re challenging the outdated toxic masculinity.”

Tawera, who is the national co-chair of Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga (National Network of Family Violence Services), has been involved in the ride for the past 14 years.

“The White Ribbon movement started in 1991. There was a massacre of 14 women in Canada by an individual who had a negative attitude towards women. The white ribbon comes from men taking a stand and addressing these negative attitudes.”

The White Ribbon riders spoke to Raukawa Whanau Ora staff and programme participants on Thursday, November 21. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He said in the early days the focus was stopping violent behaviour towards women and has now transformed into teaching younger boys and men positive masculinity.

“It’s talking to those who influence our mokopuna and doing what we can to teach and support them how to confront or challenge when they hear or see those negative talks or sexualisation of women.”

Tawera said part of the solution is education.

“It’s changing the mindsets of boys, you know telling them that it is okay to feel emotions and to talk about it rather than bottling it up and acting out in violence.”

Cathy Tawera has been involved with the nationwide White Ribbon Ride since 2014. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Tawera’s wife Cathy said she is passionate about the ride.

“I want to share the message and what I love is chatting to these people and seeing the little spark in their eyes.”

She said the White Ribbon Ride encourages conversations.

“It’s the local people that do the māhi, the work and we’re so lucky to have them. We’re just the spark that ignites people to go out and do this. If we want things to change, we have to stand up.”