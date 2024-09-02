Cathy Croad (centre) with some of her dancers (from left) Eloise Branagh, Imogen Williamson. Arya Patel, Amelie Williamson and Katelyn Berry. The dancers will perform "Ex-wives" from SIX the Musical in the upcoming Catherine Inger School of Dance Musical Mayhem show.
This month, 70 dancers will take to the stage in Catherine Inger School of Dance’s Musical Mayhem show. Studio owner Cathy Croad said the show will mix dance with popular musicals including Vita, Mary Poppins, Billy Elliott, Phantom of the Opera and Footloose.
“It’s all about the different musicals and their well-known songs. We have 16 songs in the first half and 17 in the second so there’s quite a lot of music in there.”
She said different dancing styles will be on display, with the dancers, aged between 2 and 18 performing ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, acro and musical theatre numbers.
“We’ll even have a bit of singing in there as well. This show will mainly have group performances with a couple of solos in there as well.”
“My mum’s name is Inger hence why the school is called Catherine Inger School of Dance. I came to New Zealand from England a couple of years after she started to help out. She moved back overseas a few years ago and since then, it’s been me running the studio.”
She said the dance school is part of who she is.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time now. I like to give back to others and teaching dance is a good way to give back to the kids.”
She said the show is a great way to celebrate the dance school’s birthday.
“The audience will see a wide variety of dance styles and hear some songs they know and also some they haven’t heard before.”
With tickets expected to go fast, she said it’s important to avoid delay when booking your seat.
“The community is very good at supporting us. We always get a lot of family and friends coming to the show. As these are Levin students, it’s important to have the shows for Levin people.”
The Details:
What: Musical Mayhem - Catherine Inger School of Dance
When: Saturday, September 7, 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, September 8, 12pm and 4pm