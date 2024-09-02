The show doubles up as the dance school’s birthday celebration, with this year being the school’s 35th year in business.

“Over that time we’ve run over 40 shows. The only year we hadn’t done a show is the Covid-19 year.”

Petra Davies, Chloe Matthews, Emma-Jean Lardelli-Nolan, Indie Cooskley, Emily Ross and Ayla Richardson will perform "Memory" from Cats in the upcoming Catherine Inger School of Dance Musical Mayhem show.

She said the dance school was started by her mum, Inger, in 1989.

“My mum’s name is Inger hence why the school is called Catherine Inger School of Dance. I came to New Zealand from England a couple of years after she started to help out. She moved back overseas a few years ago and since then, it’s been me running the studio.”

She said the dance school is part of who she is.

Alia Holloway, Sophia Weipeihana, Veronica Collins, Rylee Thompson, Neve Fraser, Eve Thredgold and Avery Vine will perform "Be My Guest" from Beauty and the Beast in the upcoming Catherine Inger School of Dance Musical Mayhem show.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time now. I like to give back to others and teaching dance is a good way to give back to the kids.”

She said the show is a great way to celebrate the dance school’s birthday.

“The audience will see a wide variety of dance styles and hear some songs they know and also some they haven’t heard before.”

With tickets expected to go fast, she said it’s important to avoid delay when booking your seat.

“The community is very good at supporting us. We always get a lot of family and friends coming to the show. As these are Levin students, it’s important to have the shows for Levin people.”

The Details:

What: Musical Mayhem - Catherine Inger School of Dance

When: Saturday, September 7, 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, September 8, 12pm and 4pm

Where: Levin Little Theatre, 75 Weraroa Road, Levin

Tickets: $25 for adults, $15 for kids. Visit trybooking.com and search ‘Musical Mayhem’ to book your seat.







