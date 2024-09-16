Kavana and her daughter Harley Jean. Photo / Julia Sabugosa
Kavana Jane says the pain of losing a loved one to a motorcycle accident never goes away.
In August, the 25-year-old from Levin commemorated the fourth anniversary of her fiancé Lance Bell’s death in a motorbike crash in 2020.
Jane and her daughter Harley-Jean (4) marked the day by placing flowers at the crash site.
“I still miss him every day,” she said.
“People say it gets easier in time, but it doesn’t. In that moment, I lost my partner, Harley’s dad and our future together as a family. Harley-Jean lost the chance for her dad to be around for all the important moments in her life. His chance to be her dad was ripped away.”
“Creating this sticker has healed a little part of me, that part that’s screaming ‘Look Twice’ every time I see a bike,” she said.
“When a biker approaches, I can assure you they smile seeing it and know, you’re not a threat. If there’s one thing to take from Lance’s accident – look twice, it most definitely can save a life and family suffering.”
For Jane, the memories of that fateful day are hard to escape.
She woke up at 7.45am to the sound of banging on her front door and she knew straight away something was wrong.
Her neighbour was at the door and informed Jane her husband had just driven past a serious accident on State Highway 1 and could make out Bell’s bike.
Jane’s worst fears were soon confirmed.
Bell was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.
His heart went into cardiac arrest at 5:30pm, about 10 hours after the crash and he had two emergency operations.
“At that stage, I was told Lance wasn’t going to make it through another hour and it was probably best to turn the life support off. It was the worst decision I’ve ever had to make.”
Riders needed to make sure their gear and bikes were in good condition before hitting the roads, while drivers should keep an eye out for motorcyclists, particularly at intersections.
From 2016 to 2020 there were 2758 crashes involving a motorcycle or moped at urban intersections, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) data shows. Of those, 538 involved serious injury and there were 38 fatalities.
Car drivers are at fault in 90% of crashes between cars and motorbikes at urban intersections, Ministry of Transport figures show.
“We’ve all got to be more aware of the dangers at intersections,” Whitaker said.
“Look again for motorcyclists, not just the gap. Be aware of your blind spots.”