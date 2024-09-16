Bell (29) was riding his Harley-Davidson to work in Palmerston North from Levin on the morning of 6 August 6.

According to the accident report, the driver was on a learner’s licence and turned across State Highway 56 into Bell’s path.

Jane has started her own local campaign, making car stickers saying ‘Look Twice, Save a Life’, framed by a logo of angel wings off a motorbike.

“Creating this sticker has healed a little part of me, that part that’s screaming ‘Look Twice’ every time I see a bike,” she said.

“When a biker approaches, I can assure you they smile seeing it and know, you’re not a threat. If there’s one thing to take from Lance’s accident – look twice, it most definitely can save a life and family suffering.”

After her fiance's death, Kavana Jane was inspired to make stickes to encourage drivers to Look Twice on the roads.

For Jane, the memories of that fateful day are hard to escape.

She woke up at 7.45am to the sound of banging on her front door and she knew straight away something was wrong.

Her neighbour was at the door and informed Jane her husband had just driven past a serious accident on State Highway 1 and could make out Bell’s bike.

Jane’s worst fears were soon confirmed.

Bell was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

His heart went into cardiac arrest at 5:30pm, about 10 hours after the crash and he had two emergency operations.

“At that stage, I was told Lance wasn’t going to make it through another hour and it was probably best to turn the life support off. It was the worst decision I’ve ever had to make.”

She is telling her story to help others.

“Lance’s death shows the need for all New Zealanders to make better decisions on our roads. They are dangerous places.

“If the driver had just taken another second, just to think about pulling out, he would’ve passed by the time she had thought about it.”

Kavana Jane and her daughter Harley Jean visit the crash site on the anniversary of Lance Bells death.

In 2023, ACC accepted 4487 motorbike-related injuries at a cost of $133 million. This was the highest number of injuries and the highest cost in the past five years.

ACC data shows 21 New Zealanders died in motorcycle accidents in 2023 and so far 12 have died in the year to July 23.

In the Manawatū-Whanganui region, ACC accepted 249 motorbike-related injury claims in 2023, at a cost of $10 million, the highest number and cost over the past five years.

ACC injury prevention programme lead James Whitaker says motorbike riders and car drivers were both responsible for reducing motorcycle fatalities and injuries.

“We are still not getting the message,” he said.

Riders needed to make sure their gear and bikes were in good condition before hitting the roads, while drivers should keep an eye out for motorcyclists, particularly at intersections.

From 2016 to 2020 there were 2758 crashes involving a motorcycle or moped at urban intersections, Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) data shows. Of those, 538 involved serious injury and there were 38 fatalities.

Car drivers are at fault in 90% of crashes between cars and motorbikes at urban intersections, Ministry of Transport figures show.

“We’ve all got to be more aware of the dangers at intersections,” Whitaker said.

“Look again for motorcyclists, not just the gap. Be aware of your blind spots.”

Jane said her partner was a big advocate for the ACC Ride Forever injury prevention programme.

“Lance found it invaluable,” she said. “I would 100% recommend all riders complete a Ride Forever course. He got great tips like traction in the wet and how to manage his bike.”

Statistics show riders who have completed a Ride Forever course are up to 50% less likely to lodge a motorcycle-related accident claim than non-trained riders.

More than 50% of motorcyclists de-register and put their bikes away over the winter months but that changes in spring.

“As we come into September, it’s a great time of year and we want motorbike riders to celebrate their love of riding,” Whitaker said.

“As you get back on the bike, make sure you’re ready to get the most out of the riding season.”

ACC recommends motorbike riders do three things:

1. Check your bikes are well-maintained

2. Ensure your gear is up to scratch

3. Refresh your skills by completing an ACC Ride Forever coaching programme

For more information visit: rideforever.co.nz