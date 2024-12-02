Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Horowhenua Chronicle

Levin Performing Arts Society’s Disco Inferno opening in December

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Horowhenua Chronicle·
3 mins to read
The cast and crew of Levin Performing Arts Society’s Disco Inferno are ready for the show season, starting December 5.

The cast and crew of Levin Performing Arts Society’s Disco Inferno are ready for the show season, starting December 5.

A sizzling hot musical is coming to Levin.

Levin Performing Arts Society‘s season of Disco Inferno opens next month and spokesperson Lorraine Lepper said it’s a great musical to watch.

“From the opening bars of the first song to the final bows there is plenty for the audience to watch and relate to in this show,” she said.

The musical, originally written by Jai Sepple, follows the story of Jack and his quest for fame and fortune as a singer, she said.

“Cue the late-night appearance at the club he works at of Lady Marmalade – a minion of the devil and a Faustian pact is made. The following story covers what happens if you get what you wish for and discover it’s cost a lot more than you expected.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lepper said the musical features a range of toe-tapping tunes from the 1970s.

“The music of the 70s always gets people wanting to get up and join the songs. Colourful 70s disco costumes add to the picture and the choreography moves put the final touch to a popular show.”

She said the cast and crew are working hard to bring the musical to life.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’ve been working on this since mid-August, rehearsing three times a week to ensure they perform a quality show. There’s a lot of singing, dances and lines to remember. The band has been rehearsing plus the supporting backstage crew – many who have been present since day one of the auditions, have been working their hardest to make sure the scene changes seem seamless with lighting, sound and costumes.”

The show has a cast of 29 members, Lepper said.

“Ranging in age from 17 to much older. Mainly from the Horowhenua region but some travelling from out of town. They are all enjoying getting to know each other for the first time and many family groups. They say theatre is like one big family but here we have entire families on stage.”

To work around cast commitments and end-of-year functions, the showing season runs over two weekends, she said.

With the first Saturday show sold out, she said now is the time to get your tickets.

“With options to add on a meal as well, there’s lots for the audience to look forward to.”

The details:

What: Levin Performing Arts Society presents Disco Inferno

When: December 5-14, 7.30pm start. Sunday, December 8, has two showing times: 2pm and 6pm.

Where: Levin Performing Arts Centre, 655 Queen St East, Levin

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tickets: Avaialble from the Levin Performing Art Society

Other: Cheeseboards available Thursdays and Sunday only

Save

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Horowhenua Chronicle