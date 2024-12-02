Lepper said the musical features a range of toe-tapping tunes from the 1970s.

“The music of the 70s always gets people wanting to get up and join the songs. Colourful 70s disco costumes add to the picture and the choreography moves put the final touch to a popular show.”

She said the cast and crew are working hard to bring the musical to life.

“We’ve been working on this since mid-August, rehearsing three times a week to ensure they perform a quality show. There’s a lot of singing, dances and lines to remember. The band has been rehearsing plus the supporting backstage crew – many who have been present since day one of the auditions, have been working their hardest to make sure the scene changes seem seamless with lighting, sound and costumes.”

The show has a cast of 29 members, Lepper said.

“Ranging in age from 17 to much older. Mainly from the Horowhenua region but some travelling from out of town. They are all enjoying getting to know each other for the first time and many family groups. They say theatre is like one big family but here we have entire families on stage.”

To work around cast commitments and end-of-year functions, the showing season runs over two weekends, she said.

With the first Saturday show sold out, she said now is the time to get your tickets.

“With options to add on a meal as well, there’s lots for the audience to look forward to.”

The details:

What: Levin Performing Arts Society presents Disco Inferno

When: December 5-14, 7.30pm start. Sunday, December 8, has two showing times: 2pm and 6pm.

Where: Levin Performing Arts Centre, 655 Queen St East, Levin

Tickets: Avaialble from the Levin Performing Art Society

Other: Cheeseboards available Thursdays and Sunday only