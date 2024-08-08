Flynn Warren, 17, has been selected for a four-year sports scholarship at Hawai’i Pacific University.

For Levin baseball pitcher Flynn Warren, dreams do come true, with the 17-year-old selected for a four-year sports scholarship at Hawai’i Pacific University.

Warren will play for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) division two Hawai’i Pacific Sharks in the Pacific West Conference division, starting at the university in August 2025.

“It’s been my dream to play baseball at university and now, it’s happening. I’m pretty happy,” Warren said.

The Waiopehu College head boy was offered the scholarship after a two-day baseball camp at the university.

“I’m stoked. I loved it over there. The culture is amazing and it being 30-degree heat every day is a drawcard. It’s different from New Zealand and being on the shore by the water... it’s pretty amazing.”