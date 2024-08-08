Advertisement
Levin baseball player Flynn Warren selected for Hawaii University Sports scholarship

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
Flynn Warren, 17, has been selected for a four-year sports scholarship at Hawai’i Pacific University.

For Levin baseball pitcher Flynn Warren, dreams do come true, with the 17-year-old selected for a four-year sports scholarship at Hawai’i Pacific University.

Warren will play for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCA) division two Hawai’i Pacific Sharks in the Pacific West Conference division, starting at the university in August 2025.

“It’s been my dream to play baseball at university and now, it’s happening. I’m pretty happy,” Warren said.

The Waiopehu College head boy was offered the scholarship after a two-day baseball camp at the university.

“I’m stoked. I loved it over there. The culture is amazing and it being 30-degree heat every day is a drawcard. It’s different from New Zealand and being on the shore by the water... it’s pretty amazing.”

When he’s not at the mound, Warren will study for a degree majoring in business management.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Flynn Warren, 17 (centre), with his Auckland Bayside Wolves teammates. The team won the 2024 national championship.
Warren’s love for the sport started on a family holiday to the United States nine years ago.

“We went to a Los Angeles Angels game and I just fell in love with the sport.”

His selection for the university, he said, is thanks to his parents for always supporting him, with his father starting the Levin Hustle Baseball Club after Warren said he’d like to play.

“I’ll always be thankful to my parents. After I started playing for the club, I was selected for New Zealand representative teams to play in the international tournaments in America.”

He has spent the last year playing for the Bayside Westhaven Baseball Club in Auckland, which won the national championships this year.

He’s also been selected for the New Zealand Under-23 baseball team.

“I’m pretty stoked about that as well.”

What Warren loves most about the sport is the opportunities it opens up for him, he said.

“In 2017, I went to a baseball camp in Japan after my name was put forward. It was such a great and unique experience for me. This sport takes me all over the world.”

Now that Warren has achieved his division two goal, the next step is division one.

“I hope to one day to be selected for one of those teams.”

He said he’s thankful for the support of his family, school and coaches for getting him to where he is today.

“I’ll always be grateful for how supportive they’ve been.”

