Cameron Wislang is a 25-year-old Kapiti Coaster who 'accidentally' wrote a financial advice book designed to empower young people. Photo / Supplied

How do you unexpectedly write a 20,000-word financial literacy book for today's youth?

According to Ōtaki based author of Woke Budgeting, Cameron Wislang, it's kind of like "when you go into the supermarket for milk or toothpaste, and somehow leave with wine [and chocolate]."

Working fulltime as a public servant, Wislang wrote the book for fun to share with friends and family but in the space of six weeks the self-published book is now on its third print run.

"I leave for work at 6am ... am home at 7pm then I'm up to about 10pm packing orders and answering messages."

Woke Budgeting author Cameron Wislang is not a financial adviser however his book shares the ideas and experiences with money that have worked for him. Photo / Supplied

Wislang grew up in Waikanae and at 18 years old decided to head to the big lights of Auckland – to live, work and study.

As his family was unable to support his move financially, Wislang had to learn how to figure out real life money matters on his own.

After using up all his savings in his first month in Auckland and realising university was not for him, Wislang decided to get a fulltime job and just focus on enjoying city life.

"If I hadn't stayed in Auckland, I wouldn't have met my (now) wife, Kaitlyn, who was at the start of her science degree when we met at work."

Self-published author Cameron Wislang loves helping youth get their head in the game when it comes to budgeting. Photo / Supplied

The practical financial experience Wislang gained helped him secure his first house at the age of 21, and his wife and he are currently building house number three at Ōtaki Beach.

"Financial stuff is my jam, and I love helping youth to get their head in the game to sort out their cash dollars," said Wislang.

Woke Budgeting is aimed at empowering young people with financial literacy - from budgeting and saving to paying off debt and buying a house – and Wislang promises the content isn't dry or boring.

"The tagline may or may not be 'thrive financially without being a boomer with 11 rental properties' and I can't guarantee that it won't cause offence," Wislang said with a laugh.

Wislang is quick to point out that he is not a financial adviser, but is simply sharing ideas and experiences that have worked for him over the past seven years.

He'd love to see his book in high schools, budgeting advisory organisations and youth support groups so that young people can get their hands on it without a financial cost.

To help with that, Wislang is in the process of putting a funding proposal together to sponsor books into these places, as well as looking at providing subscription-based content with tips and tricks for youth-based organisations to utilise.

If there are any groups or businesses out there who would like to collaborate with Wislang, you can contact him through his website: Woke Budgeting.

Wislang will also be hosting a book signing of Woke Budgeting at The Bookshelf, 46 Main Rd, Waikanae on Saturday, July 23, 2pm-4pm; and will be at the Kāpiti Coast Youth Careers Expo, at Southwards Car Museum, Otaihanga Rd, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday, July 27, 10am-4pm.